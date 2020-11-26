Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 26, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Spouse may compel you for something that you are in no mood of, but little you can do about it! Someone is likely to help you make the right decisions on the academic front. Property owners may go laughing all the way to the bank, if they choose to sell their property now. This is the day when you will prove your worth on the professional front. A new business strategy works wonders in attracting customers and may find you in a profitable situation. Initiatives taken on the health front will prove beneficial. You are likely to consolidate on whatever you have achieved on the social front up till now.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost through mutual effort.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Planning something exciting with friends is possible today. Your popularity is set to rise, as you start getting more social. You will need good negotiating skills to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front. Good management skills will help you deal with a complex situation at work. Money from other sources is likely to augment your earning and keep you financially sound. There is a great opportunity on the horizon for those involved in any kind of business. A new source of income is likely to materialise, strengthening the financial front. Joining a group of health conscious individuals will help keep you trim and slim. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt!

Love Focus: An ex-lover may enter your life once again.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You may decide to take up an exercise regime and benefit on the health front. Prospects of a journey to a distant place may get you all excited. Academic aspirations of those pursuing higher studies are likely to be met. Some of you are all set to expand your social circle. Spending time with a friend is foreseen. You are likely to give a good account of yourself at work through your excellent performance. Right financial moves at the right time are likely to strengthen your wealth front.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You can get involved in something important on the social front. You may get a chance to add to your friends’ list, as you meet someone exciting. Home will be a happy place to be in today. A workplace colleague may trigger romantic feelings in your heart, so expect an exciting existence at work! You can expect your bank balance to remain healthy. Charity work may give some immense inner satisfaction. Favourable outcome may be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front as relationship strengthens.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A hectic day is foreseen, which may find you running from pillar to post in getting something done. Things may move a bit slow at work and may require speeding up. This is an excellent day, when your wishes come true! You may have to be at your convincing best, as spouse may hold you accountable for neglecting something important. There is much that needs to be done, so get to it right away.

Love Focus: Lover may opt to keep romance on a low key today.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Academic performance of a family youngster may leave much to be desired. Those in a joint family will enjoy total harmony. Taking care of your health should be your priority. Your spirit is likely to motivate those around you. It is a good time for making new contacts. You are likely to get saddled with a difficult project and give a poor show.

Love Focus: Day is favourable for those wanting to pop the question or tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those conscious of their figure and physique are likely to go for a tough exercise regimen. Satisfaction on the work front for government officials is highlighted as your past efforts derive results now. Although good opportunities materialise on the academic front, you may still choose to wait some more. It is certainly a wonder how you manage to become popular in any set-up. You may remain busy with additional work today. Those in business will be able to increase their net earnings. Help from someone on the financial front will help you overcome a tight situation.

Love Focus: Personal grooming can be of advantage on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Huge financial gains are apparent, provided you are ready to take more risks. Put your mind and energy into a pending legal matter to sort it at the earliest. Your wish is likely to get fulfilled on the academic front, provided you take timely action. New ideas are likely to bring positive changes. This is going to be a good day overall. Helping coworkers and colleagues will bring you appreciation. Those facing interview are likely to fare well. Buying a vehicle or property is on the cards for some, as your monetary situation improves.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the attention of lover today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those working in IT sectors may need to go for some skill enhancement courses. You may participate in your favourite sport today. A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. Thumping success can be expected by some on the academic front. Reputation of those associated with the media is likely to rise. This is a good day to look up someone, who is persistent in inviting you over. Those planning to buy a vehicle may find it difficult to raise a loan. A tiff with spouse or family member needs to be dealt empathetically.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to plan an outing or a short vacation together.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you may be busy getting reservations done for an out of town journey. Things turn out favourable for those stuck in a legal property entangle. Opportunities materialise on the academic front, so seize them instantly. Some of you may take up a new hobby or join some class. You are likely to up your profits without hurting your client base. Key to good man management is to keep the subordinates happy. You will find yourself at peace by opening up your heart to the one you love.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Great opportunities await you on the academic front. Your resolve to become fit is likely to bring positive results on the health front. Money will no longer be a problem, as you spend wisely and focus on saving. You are likely to find your partner loving and caring. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to keep you much entertained. This is a great day for you, when you finally get your way. You will feel proud of something achieved at work.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood are likely to enjoy the day to their heart’s content.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You maintain good health. Your loving and caring nature will make a positive impact on your love life. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise. Those wanting to go in for higher studies abroad can expect something positive happening. Suitable accommodation is likely to be found for those hunting for one. A property may come to some through inheritance. You will find everything moving smoothly at work. Professionals are likely to do well. Money is not likely to pose any problem as you have enough.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will manage to channelise your energy in wooing the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

