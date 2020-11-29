Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 29, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Professionals will be able to add to their client’s list. A drive with family will be most refreshing and help bring the members closer. No difficulty is foreseen in securing a loan. Making new acquaintances and expanding friends’ circle is indicated. Helping others is in your nature and you will get your due soon. You are likely to take long strides in achieving something important on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan an exclusive evening out.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good returns from previous investments cannot be ruled out. Achievement of a child or family youngster is likely to do you proud. Expanding your friends’ circle is indicated. A great time is foreseen for those taking a break through a short vacation. Buying property may be on your mind and is likely to become a reality soon. You may have to get used to a changed situation soon. Some of you are likely to soon start earning well.

Love Focus: Finding time to meet lover may be difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Spending holidays overseas or at an exotic destination within the country is foreseen and will be lots of fun. A piece of property selected by you may finally be yours. Some honour is likely to be accorded to you on the social front. You are likely to be at your creative best. Anticipating an approaching event may keep you all excited. Your romantic endeavour seems certain to bear fruit, so be prepared to enter an exciting phase of life.

Love Focus: A promise kept is likely to draw someone close to you.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your near and dear ones are likely to make you the centre of attention, so enjoy the limelight! Whatever you had hoped for or expected on the academic front is likely to materialise. Businesspersons may get lucky in bagging a lucrative deal. Money multiplies, as you get an opportunity to add to your wealth. Doing someone a good turn on the social front is likely to be paid back in the same coin at a later date.

Love Focus: Despite spending time together, you may feel hesitant to broach a subject to partner that is close to your heart.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Keep your thoughts positive, even in the face of adversity. Improving health will enable some to continue their normal routine. You are likely to take the initiative to come in touch with people of your cocktail circuit today on the social front. This is the right time to get a project on the tracks, as its chances of success increase. You are likely to remain in a chirpy mood all day, as you find yourself fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Differences cropping up in a relationship need to be sorted out urgently.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Admission to a prestigious institute is likely for those aiming for higher studies. Speculation will bring gains provided you are certain about where to put your money. You will make efforts to retain healthy relations on the social front. An upswing in profits is indicated for those feeling the pinch. Evaluate the market trend first before negotiating a property deal. Businessmen should avoid any joint ventures and indulging in lending or borrowing of money.

Love Focus: Your way with words will help improve partner’s mood.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will help ease the domestic atmosphere with your wit and humour today. Your hard work on the academic front is likely to reflect in the result. Money will not pose much problem, even if you overspend today. Those out of shape may take up fitness routine. Some encouraging developments on the social front are likely to keep you in a positive frame of mind. Enjoying power and authority in a new appointment is indicated on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your humble ways and kind words to the one you love will go a long way in strengthening the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may find yourself a bundle of energy today. This is the time to reap the benefits of deeds done in the past. Workplace is likely to be a fun place today as bonhomie prevails. Some of you will manage to address all pending issues. Some of you may get involved in social work and derive immense satisfaction from it. Commuting to a new location will not pose any problem. Attending a celebrity do is indicated for some. Don’t be shy in shelling out money, where it serves your interests.

Love Focus: Love life appears immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Keep control over expenditure. Spouse may need your emotional support. Recent developments on the social front may make you change your opinion about someone. The one you are going steady with is likely to spring a surprise. There is a good chance of meeting someone you have not met in years today. Planning for a new project can find you busier than usual. Preparation for an overseas business trip is likely to start now.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or young couples may plan something exciting together.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Students can receive heartening news about their performance and are likely to make the parents proud. You will be able to get around your senior to take a favour. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to be accepted. Domestic issues will be sorted out amicably. A journey may prove much more exciting than you had anticipated. Keep your options open on the financial front. You are likely to find the day favourable.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Travelling to meet some old friends will prove exciting. Papers pertaining to property will be handed over to you. Workouts will keep you fit. Someone is likely to come and stay with you for a few days. This is a good time for going in for something being planned for long. You will succeed in removing an irritant at work. You are likely to be made answerable for something you failed to execute at work.

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 17, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Time for you is getting better, so rejoice! You are likely to get an opportunity to impress a senior at work today. A business trip will prove fruitful. Health remains good, as you make efforts. Professionally, a satisfying day is foreseen, when you will be able to complete all your tasks successfully. Things start looking bright on the financial front as earnings increase.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are set to bring much contentment in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter