Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 3, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Keep speed in check while driving. Improvements in ancestral house are likely to be carried out. You will manage to make efforts to regain lost ground on the professional or academic front. A favourable day is foreseen for those in financial doldrums. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Your desire for perfection at work is likely to bring you to the notice of higher ups. Home front will become a fun place today as friends or relations arrive.

Love Focus: Those in love you will have a reason to smile!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A comfortable travel is foreseen for those embarking on a long journey. Don’t be hasty in a property deal. Someone will project your image on the social front. A delayed payment may finally be realised. Those new on the job will be able to steal some time for themselves from their hectic schedule. Health consciousness may dawn upon you and take you towards total fitness. A job undertaken at home will require supervision.

Love Focus: Love and concern of spouse will be most touching.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those planning for a pilgrimage should find out the auspicious dates before setting out. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon. You will enjoy someone’s company on the social front and take pains to be with him or her. Making money on the side is possible for those in full time jobs. Exceptional earning is foreseen today for some professionals. Improvement in the condition of those unwell is possible. Homemakers may be tempted to buy an appliance or gadget that they don’t really need.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to be realised soon.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An enjoyable evening is foreseen for those venturing outdoors. Fun on the family front is foreseen, so enjoy your heart out! Professionals are likely to earn well and add to their list of clients. Good profits are foreseen for those in business. Health remains good, as you manage to regulate your diet well. An invitation to participate in a public awareness campaign or social work is likely for some. Making use of outside resources for excelling in academics will be a step in the right direction. You will have the time and money to go for property at bargain price.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will not go in vain, as positive response is in the pipeline!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo(July 23-August 23):You will need to fine tune your travelling time with others to reach a venue together. Possibility of getting a property at a good price cannot be ruled out. You are likely to shine like a bright star on the professional or academic front today. You will find your initiatives at work bringing positive results. Previous investments are likely to give you excellent returns. Adhering to a fixed routine promises to keep you fit. Domestic chores can burden some, but it will only be a temporary phase.

Love Focus: Those with romantic inclinations will need to cast their net wider to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Travel is foretold for some. Shifting to a new location is indicated for some. You will need to manage time well on the academic front. Money will not pose much problem as wealth comes your way. Taking up an exercise regimen is possible on the health front. Working women may have to do the balancing act between work and home. You will succeed in cutting domestic expenses by becoming proactive.

Love Focus: A love triangle threatens to put some in an awkward situation.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Newlyweds can expect a time of their lives, as love overwhelms them. Religious minded are likely to plan on a pilgrimage. Renting out property at an excellent remuneration is foreseen for some house owners. Expect the unexpected on the academic front. A policy or investment is likely to mature and boost your bank balance. Balanced diet and active life will find you fit as a fiddle. Your eagerness to volunteer for tasks may make you the favorite of boss.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Practitioners of yoga and meditation can derive immense health benefits. Pending major tasks are likely to be initiated soon on the home front. Travel only if you need to. Shifting residence to a new location is possible. A satisfactory performance on the academic front is likely. Appreciation for a job well done is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood today. Good financial returns from some immovable assets will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: You can expect a good time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good progress foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Some of you can shift to a better accommodation. You are likely to achieve your goal on the academic front. Your financial woes will soon be over, as money flows in. You will be able to get rid of mental tensions. Give whatever you have borrowed from someone, before he or she reminds you of it. Your actions on the home front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction promises to start a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will get a chance to go for a long drive in your new vehicle. A property that fits your budget is likely to be found. You will need to be more thorough on the academic front, if you wish to fare well. On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. Health remains good. Those in marketing and sales will find the day positive. Expect a helping hand from someone on the family front in organising a function or party.

Love Focus: You may find lover in mood today, so plan something exclusive together.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Plans for home improvement may be put into action. A long journey will help you unwind. House owners can expect good rent for their premises. Smooth sailing can be expected on the academic front. Profits in a deal may not be as great as anticipated. Health poses no problems, as you become increasingly health conscious. You will find a great opportunity coming your way on the professional front.

Love Focus: Being too choosy on the romantic front may keep you single for long, so lower your standards a bit!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An interesting guest is likely to make the home front entertaining. You will be able to buy the house or property you had been eyeing for long. You continue to perform satisfactorily on the academic front. You are likely to make money by showing your financial acumen. Those feeling under the cloud may find a home cure better than prescription medicines. A solid breakthrough on the business front can be expected by some.

Love Focus: Be at your convincing best to counter lover’s allegations!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter