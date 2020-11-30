Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 30, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You can join your friends or family in undertaking a trip to a holiday destination. A chance to prove your mettle on the professional front will be nicely availed by you. Things promise to work in your favour on the academic front. Doing up the house is likely to give immense fulfillment to some homemakers. Don’t think twice in taking outside help. Your initiative will help mend fences with someone you were not in talking terms.

Love Focus: An excellent opportunity to get close to the one you admire is likely to come to you.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 11,14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will need to get a hang of things, before you chip in with suggestions. Be more assertive in dealing with workplace issues, otherwise you can be taken for granted by others. Health remains fine overall. An exciting trip is in the offing for some! An ancestral property is likely to come in your name. Luck favours you on the academic front. Career wise, you are likely to fare well as per the expectations of your seniors.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are set to enjoy a good movie or a book together with partner

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. Adding to your wealth is possible. Keeping minor ailments at bay by taking up yoga or exercises will prove successful. It is a good day to pursue a hobby or your favourite pastime. Initiatives taken on the social front are likely to be appreciated. Some of you may want to opt for a break from the monotonous routine. This is the best time to forge your own path, as there are opportunities galore.

Love Focus: Spending time together draws you closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will come out with flying colours in a competitive situation on the academic front. Appreciation for the work done on the professional front is in the pipeline for some. Health remains satisfactory. You make all the right moves on the social front and manage to retain your popularity. A property may finally come into your name, as the paperwork is slated to get over soon. Bank balance of the salaried will remain in a healthy state, despite rising costs.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is foreseen, so don’t forget to dress your best!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A property deal is likely to be sealed, as you are able to complete all the formalities. Someone close may pay you a visit and brighten your day. You gain recognition on the professional front. A health programme may need your full sincerity to be of any use. Taking your own decisions at work will be in your interest. If you are a working mother, you may find it difficult to balance home and office as of now, but this will be a temporary phase.

Love Focus: You manage to catch the eye of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Money well spent may give you inner satisfaction. You will be able to remain regular in whatever you do on the health front and benefit. Health remains good, as you remain active. Money from an unexpected source may delight you, so keep your fingers crossed! Academic front looks promising. Some of you are set to enjoy a trip out of town.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. Adding to your wealth will not prove much difficult, as money comes from various sources. Good earning promises to keep you in an upbeat mood today. Worries regarding a health issue are likely to disappear, as you make quick recovery. Do not misunderstand the motives of someone trying to help you.

Love Focus: Enjoying togetherness with partner is indicated today.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will be able to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. You manage to stabilise expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. Taking up a sporting activity is a step in the right direction to get back energy and strength. Someone’s advice may prove of immense help to those aspiring to study abroad. You will succeed in asserting your authority on the social front by having your way. A property issue gets resolved amicably. You are likely to enjoy an outing with family today.

Love Focus: A new beginning on the romantic front is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Wine

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Luck favours you today both personally and professionally. An exciting time lies ahead as travelling with friends is foreseen. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Your effort to keep in touch with everyone will come in for appreciation by all on the social front. Don’t disclose information regarding property to anyone. A good turn done to someone is likely to be returned with interest.

Love Focus: An outing with lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to discharge all your domestic responsibilities to the satisfaction of all. A good beginning will be made in a venture you are undertaking. A raise in earning is foreseen and will help you realise your dreams. You manage to keep good health by remaining regular in walks. A fun time is foreseen for those planning to invite people over to their place. Good command over a particular subject may find you amongst the top positions on the academic front. Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned.

Love Focus: This is the time to strengthen the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will be able to buy property that you had been wanting for long. Overseas travel is on the cards and you may go ahead with the reservations now. A family event will bring you into the limelight. An excellent time is foreseen for those taking a break from the daily grind. A match-making process may get underway for the eligible. You will find yourself much more active on the social front and will make efforts to remain in touch with all.

Love Focus: Those in love may expect a decent time together.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you may crave for a change of scene and plan an outing today. You may be in need of a good advice, so seek fresh advisers. You will find things working out for you in your occupation. A change in lifestyle will help some come back in shape. Success is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Intelligent application on even unfamiliar territory on the academic front will keep your flag flying high. A windfall can be expected on the property front.

Love Focus: An evening out for some special occasion is indicated on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter