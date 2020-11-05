Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 5, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You can feel both proud and anxious about the profession of a family youngster. You will be on the top of things on the professional front. Your financial situation remains satisfactory, as opportunities keep knocking your door at regular intervals. You will find yourself on the top on the academic front. Social front can keep some busy entertaining guests. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot being registered in your name. A journey undertaken today will be comfortable and without delays.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to experience something new today.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your relationship with spouse is set to strengthen. Cordial relations with everyone may become an asset on the professional front. This is a monetarily auspicious day. Health of those unwell will show a marked improvement. Your unwavering focus on the academic front will help you achieve your objective. Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction. Going out of your way to help out someone will be much appreciated by all. Your desire to travel abroad may soon become a reality.

Love Focus: You will be able to strike a good understanding with someone from the opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your financial position is set to improve by leaps and bounds. Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet and continuing their exercise regime. Those feeling a bit low today will find the family supportive. Youngsters may enjoy an excursion with their group. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. Socially, you remain very much in demand. Your self-confidence will be apparent in a presentation and help clinch a deal.

Love Focus: Strengthening the bonds of love is indicated with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front. Good going in a project at work will keep you in an upbeat mood today. A strong financial position will help in undertaking something bigger. Giving up health products and switching to a normal balanced diet will be a step in the right direction. You can enjoy a drive through the city today. Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable. You are likely to increase your social interaction just to be in with the crowd.

Love Focus: Some of you will be in a position to buy something expensive for someone special.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Following a family tradition will help strengthen familial ties. You will find yourself confident enough to follow a different career path. Some financial issues will be favourably settled without sustaining loss. Those worrying about health can lay their fears at rest. Students are likely to manage their time well today. Gold and jewellery may have special attraction for you. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth. A vacation is on the cards and may prove to be a welcome change from the daily grind.

Love Focus: You can set your eyes on someone you feel attracted to.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A pleasant surprise awaits some on the domestic front. Those keen on sports will be able to join the team. You remain strong on the financial front. On the health front, your initiative will do much to bring you back into shape. Students will overcome all the hurdles in pursuing their dreams. You are likely to plan something new with your like-minded friends and associates. Acquiring property is on the cards. A long journey will prove exciting.

Love Focus: Love at first sight is waiting to happen, as you enter a new set-up!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling together for function or marriage will be fun. Attempts to resolve a family dispute or a misunderstanding will bear positive results. Things turn out in your favour on the professional front. You will be able to pay back your past dues and begin strengthening the financial front. Those unwell will find distinct improvement in their condition. Difficulties faced on the academic front by some are set to ease soon. You will be able to maintain both your figure and fitness level, even without exerting much! You will receive the papers pertaining to a property or some other asset.

Love Focus: There is every chance of catching someone’s eye and enjoy a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Praise for something that you have achieved is awaiting you at work. You will add to your wealth and make life more luxurious. You will be able to de-stress yourself completely today. Encouraging signs on the academic front may elate you. You may find a juicy gossip session immensely fulfilling! Taking a step nearer to acquiring property is possible for some. Buying a new house is possible. Some of you may be busy packing your bags for a trip. Setting up the house may give a particular thrill to homemakers.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: 4

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will manage to brighten up the home environment. Achieving all the targets on the work front is possible for those in the marketing field. Earning an extra buck can motivate you to slog extended hours. Health remains satisfactory. Those pursuing higher studies have a bright chance of getting recruited on the campus. You will be able to meet people you have not met for long in your social circle. A lucky draw can make you a property owner overnight. An out of town trip will prove most exciting and may compel you to extend your vacation!

Love Focus: Romance is poised to give you your thrills!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An excellent opportunity presents itself on the business front and will enable you to just reach out and grab it. Putting money in a financial scheme is bound to give good returns. Those travelling for fun with friends and colleagues are likely to enjoy their hearts out. A major job may get underway on the home front through your efforts. Your sense of responsibility and helpful nature is likely to come in for praise. You may serve your interest on the academic front by keeping something important from others. If owning property is on your mind, a good bargain is waiting in the wings.

Love Focus: You are able to provide emotional support and a sympathetic ear to spouse or lover.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your confidence is likely to win the day for you. Good budgeting will help you save much, even for splurging! Your efforts will keep you in good health. Your confidence is likely to win the day for you. Good budgeting will help you save much, even for splurging! Your efforts will keep you in good health.

Achieving the impossible is in store for some on the academic front. Your contribution on the professional front is set to give your reputation a boost. An exclusive outing with sweetheart can be planned today. Taking off some time for the family will be most welcome.

Love Focus: Chance meeting a member of the opposite gender shows all signs of blossoming into romance!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will be able to tackle things most efficiently at work today. All issues pertaining to money will need to be sorted out to the satisfaction of all concerned. . Tendering the booking amount for a house is possible for some. Going on a fun trip with friends is on the cards. Peace prevails on the domestic front to make the environment tranquil. Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather lately. You will get the support you seek on the social front. Academic performance remains above par, as you manage to devote time and attention to academic matters.

Love Focus: Your romantic nature asserts itself today to make the day memorable!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter