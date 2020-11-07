Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 7, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Professionals may have to wait for the right opportunity to play their cards. An increased earning is likely to find your bank balance in a happy state. A property issue is certain to be decided in your favour. Your efforts will pay on the academic front. Someone is likely to come and make you participate in something today. You may become a proud possessor of a house or flat. Travelling promises to bring many new opportunities. Family’s support will help you concentrate on important issues.

Love Focus: You are likely to take positive steps to resurrect your love life and enjoy.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Efficiency is set to increase as you manage your time well. Some previous investments are likely to give handsome dividends. Spiritually-minded will be able to achieve mental tranquility. A scholarship is in the pipeline for some on the academic front. Shifting to a bigger house is indicated. A business trip is likely to bring in new deals. You become more socially in by taking the initiative of meeting people. Home will be a happy place as you manage to acquire all creature comforts.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the season, as some of you can fall in love!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those new to the job are likely to start the process of establishing themselves in their new environment. Those in show business will be able to negotiate a good amount for themselves. Training under supervision will help you in achieving your fitness goals. Full support from your well wishers can be expected on the social front. Academic excellence is likely to open many doors for you. Current job promises greener pastures. Plans for a vacation with family will go full steam ahead. Spouse can seem all lovey-dovey today.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may become a fitting culmination to a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Blessings of someone close will find you fulfilling your expectations. A positive feedback from people you are serving will add to your professional reputation. Excellent news awaits you on the financial front. A change in diet will do you good. A party or a gathering may find you at your impressive best. Things move positively on the academic front and encourage you to give your best. Good man management will help you in completing a project or assignment in time. Travelling with your near and dear ones to the countryside will prove immensely fulfilling.

Love Focus: Eligible can expect to find their soul mate.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Children can keep you entertained. The day is favourable to get a project underway. Efforts to grow financially strong are likely to show positive results soon. Some of you will manage to enhance your wealth. Your plan on the social front is likely to move along smoothly. You will be able to get the study stream you desire on the academic front. Going is likely to get better on the professional front. Purchasing a new car or an expensive appliance is indicated.

Love Focus: Chances of getting engaged or married seem ripe for those looking for life partners.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Travelling to a distant location will be fun, especially if it is with lover! Happy news on the family front can be expected. Enhances profits are foreseen for business persons and professionals. Previous investments are poised to bring handsome returns. You will maintain perfect health. Those in the service sector will find the day favourable. Excellent prospects on the academic front may keep you in an upbeat mood. This is a great day for you, when you finally get your way.

Love Focus: There is a possibility of someone captivating you on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family life will remain stable and provide you a firm foundation from where to venture forth. This is the best time for launching your ideas at work. Money multiplies through excellent financial planning. The day turns out well for you. You will be successful in getting something you wanted on the academic front. Your contribution to society is likely to get recognized and win you fame. Investing in property is indicated for some. A trip with friends will be both enjoyable and therapeutic.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to get strengthened between the lovey-dovies.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): This is the day when you will be able to take things easy on the professional front. Good returns from previous investments cannot be ruled out. Your firm resolve to come back in shape will soon bear fruits. Participating in an event will be fun today. Good grades can be expected by those awaiting result on the academic front. House owners can expect a good rent. A short trip with friends will be fun. Family will go all out to make you comfortable.

Love Focus: Romance returns to make love life exciting.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family youngster is likely to do your proud. You may get a chance to improve your professional skills. Some of you are likely to get a bonus or an increment. Things do not appear too great on the academic front. Financial front is likely to remain stable. Health wise, all looks to be good. Your initiative on the social front is likely to bring you into the limelight. This is an auspicious day for those on the verge of booking a flat or an apartment. Newlyweds may decide to go on a short vacation.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may express his or her love for you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An enjoyable journey is foreseen. This is an excellent time to look up friends and relatives you have not met in years. You are likely to achieve the unachievable on the professional front! Earning good money is foretold for businesspersons. You will be able to maintain good health. You will need to give your best in a competition to make the grade. Your presence in a social function will be highly appreciated. Slow and steady wins the race and you are on the winning path!

Love Focus: This is a good time to plan something with lover, as romantic front appears most promising.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Success is foretold for those travelling out of town or overseas on a business trip. Someone’s advice may sound distasteful, but it will be for your own good. You come out on top in a competitive environment at work. Stability on the financial front is foreseen. Good health is assured for all, especially those ailing. Smooth sailing is foreseen on the academic front. Your respect and stature are likely to enhance in your circle. Some of you are likely to become the proud owners of a landed property.

Love Focus: Spouse may focus on keeping you in a happy mood today, find out why!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An enjoyable outing is on the cards for some. Family life will cruise along smoothly and give you time for rest and recoup. A promotion or a prestigious appointment is in store for those in a government job. Money flows in and keeps you financially secure. Marked improvement in fitness is foreseen. Lucrative opportunities are likely to materialise on the academic front. Your popularity is all set to soar by donating to charity. Some additional perks can be expected by those in the private sector.

Love Focus: Marriage of the eligible may be fixed.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

