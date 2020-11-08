Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 8, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Love of near and dear ones will prove most touching. An overseas invitation may find some packing their bags. Tensions regarding property are set to disappear soon. Things move smoothly on the academic front. Returns from real estate can make your coffers brim over. This is the time for you to make or break your career, so be careful and take everything seriously. Keeping good health may become your motto soon, as you take positive steps towards a healthy lifestyle.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to warm up to you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A chance to set out on an exciting trip may materialise for some. Some property issues are likely to be resolved favourably. Parents will be satisfied with your progress on the academic front. Shifting residence is on the cards for some. Some of you can start earning on the side. You will be able to manage things well on the professional front. Not being serious about fitness can make you a slob and affect your health adversely. A family function may have you at its forefront.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front to avoid any pitfalls.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A friend or relation may come and stay with you for a few days. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to. Those studying for competitions will find their old rhythm and concentration. Something new started at work will be completed satisfactorily. You may have to put a temporary stop to impulsive shopping to let the financial front become stable. Some of you can get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training.

Love Focus: You may not find lover too responsive, so share what is worrying him or her.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate. Those appearing for competitive exams are likely to find handy tips from someone experienced. Wise investments in property and shares will keep you financially strong. A promising project will help those in the creative field to earn well. Devoting some time on the health front will be in your favour. You will need to exercise patience on the domestic front today.

Love Focus: You can remain preoccupied by the thoughts of someone you were close to in the past. It may be difficult for you to let bygones be bygones.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will have to get firm with members for keeping the home environment calm and peaceful. Those travelling a long distance are likely to make good time. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property. Money will no more be a problem as it begins to come from various sources. Your competence and outgoing nature are likely to draw attention of those who matter to you on the professional front. Focus on health will become a priority for you.

Love Focus: Positive developments are envisaged on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Spouse or a family member may remain off mood and require tactful handling. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. Students should plan breaks to maintain optimum energy levels. Financially, you will feel much more secure now than before. A friend or associate can prove a big help in sharing your official workload. No problems are foreseen as far as health is concerned.

Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible may be found.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Proceeding on a pilgrimage or vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Property is likely to be sold for a good profit. Students can look forward to a promising beginning. A payment held due to red tapism is likely to be released soon. Time is ripe to put a much-awaited change into effect at work. Those getting out of shape will find time to resume their workouts. Efforts may have to be put in to bring calm and tranquility on the home front.

Love Focus: Your attempts to rejuvenate your love life will meet with success.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A journey down the memory lane with people of your generation is indicated. A short trip is on the cards with near and dear ones and will be most rejuvenating. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some. An enhancement in salary or an additional perk cannot be ruled out for some. You may be thinking of starting all over again in a professional situation. All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit.

Love Focus: Lover is not likely to get an opportunity to spend time with you.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Changing season may find some doing up the home front. Accompanying someone on a journey is foreseen and promises much pleasure. Chance to own a piece of property that suits your pocket may come to you, so don’t miss this opportunity. You may need to deal with someone with a firm hand. You will manage to stabilise your financial front without facing a cash crunch. You yearn for recognition at work and you may manipulate the situation to get it. Those regular in workouts will find a distinct improvement in their health and fitness.

Love Focus: Breakdown in communication needs to be avoided in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. You will have the money to invest in real estate, so acquiring property cannot be ruled out. A job at home may entail extra expenditure, so grin and bear it! Previous investments can create a windfall for some. Your extra keenness to impress those who matter on the professional front can be resented by co-workers. Mental peace and harmony is yours for the asking today. An irritable family member will need to be handled with soft gloves.

Love Focus: If you plan to implement some romantic ideas on the love front, ensure that the lover is in the mood.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those travelling to the countryside will love the open air and natural surroundings. Kind and encouraging words of a senior are likely to motivate you to put in your best on the professional or academic front. Someone can insist on paying you more than the agreed amount on the financial front, due to a job well done. So, rejoice! Someone’s help is likely to prove indispensable in coming back in shape on the health front. You may get motivated to emulate someone on the professional or academic front for improvement. Keeping parents informed about something important will avoid misunderstandings.

Love Focus: True love is the meeting of the minds, so don’t press things on the romantic front, if this is not happening.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Home front may appear boring, so initiate some changes to liven up the domestic environment. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but will make it enjoyable. A new shop or office acquired by some may be inaugurated today. Capital for a new venture will pose no problems as you are able to raise a loan. You may have to take your chances on the work front, as nothing will be provided to you on a platter. Continuing with exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle will help keep you trim and slim.

Love Focus: Lover may not share your romantic aspirations, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

