Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 10, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

It is important not to put all the eggs in one basket on the financial front. An ailment that had been dogging you is likely to disappear. You will need to be assertive in implementing whatever has been planned at work, as it may not take off on its own.Good offers in the real estate market are likely to make you seriously contemplate buying property. Someone may be planning to take you out for a meal, so remain available!A family reunion is on the cards and your participation will make it happen.A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience.

Love Focus: You will have little time for romance as other issues keep you preoccupied.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You will need to become more health conscious to remain fit. Being always available for the needy within the family is likely to prop up your social image.Mixing business with pleasure will add fun to your project or assignment!Things look up on the financial front, as you manage to cut corners and boost savings. It is better to complete something entrusted to you on the domestic front today, than postponing it for some other day.You may plan on an exciting overseas journey and enjoy your heart out. Property being offered at a bargain price is likely to get you interested enough to complete the preliminaries.

Love Focus:A strong relationship can become stronger through your benevolence.

Lucky Colour:Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Healthy alternatives may be adopted by those getting out of shape. Someone’s helping hand on the domestic front will be most welcome and ease your burden.Someone important is likely to recognize your worth on the professional front. Financial stability can be assured only with judicious spending. Your friendly and helpful nature will help expand your social circle.You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip.An excellent property offer may come your way, so take your call at the earliest.

Love Focus:There is someone who really likes you, but is afraid to approach, so let your guard down a bit.

Lucky Colour:Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are likely to shortlist suitable premises for buying in the real estate market.An active lifestyle adopted by you will suit you perfectly in remaining fit. Good remunerations can be expected in something undertaken by you on the business front. You may want things your way on the home front, but this may be resented by others.Adding to your comfort on the domestic front can be one of your aims today.You are likely to get an excellent opportunity to spend your time in cooler climes.Those attempting to sell property will be able to generate much interest in the prospective buyers.

Love Focus:Chances are that someone may express his or her love for you.

Lucky Colour:Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Moneywise, you may feel a bit stretched, but will have enough to tide over any eventuality. Someone may motivate you to get serious on the health front and take up an exercise routine. Things move smoothly on the professional front through your efficient handling and total involvement.You can be kept busy on the domestic in things that don’t interest you.Some desire you had been harbouring for long is likely to be fulfilled today.Eligible are likely to travel out of town to meet prospective mates. You may need to set things in order to your house to achieve your objective.

Love Focus: Meeting someone who secretly adores you is possible, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You may need to take action to ensure your financial health.Someone may become your guide on the health front and benefit you immensely.A business started on the side with a shoestring budget shows all signs of turning profitable.Rearranging the house will help bring about a much desired change.Those searching for suitable accommodation may find luck shining on them.Arrival of a guest threatens to upset your plans, but it will not be as bad as it seems.Some of you can do extensive travelling today and enjoy it too!

Love Focus: It is a fine day for lovebirds to chirp together in someplace secluded!

Lucky Colour:Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A financial matter giving you sleepless nights is likely to get sorted out. Following someone’s advice in letter and spirit is likely to keep you in a fine fettle on the health front. At work, a senior may tell you to do something beyond your charter of duties, so take them up without a hitch. A property that suits your requirement may be on offer at a bargain price.Someone may be planning to take you out for a meal, so remain available!Meeting your near and dear ones is possible and will give you immense pleasure.Those forced to travel frequently will do everything to make the journey comfortable.

Love Focus:Someone you are going steady with may have a pleasant surprise in store for you.

Lucky Colour:Golden

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Some ups and downs on the health front cannot be ruled out. A talented family member is likely to make a mark and add to your prestige.You are likely to put in your bit on the professional front and reap rich rewards.Financially, things start looking up, as you manage your taxes well. A celebration on the social front is likely to keep you entertained.Adequately preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey.You will be able to undertake whatever needs to be done with regard to property.

Love Focus:You may yearn to share your feelings with someone who is understanding and sympathetic.

Lucky Colour:Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers:8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may find yourself hard pressed for time on the academic front.Things look encouraging on the professional front. A firm hand will help contain joint family complications. Budgeting the expenses will prevent you from succumbing to temptations while out shopping. Keep security in mind while undertaking a long journey.You enjoy good health despite your own misgivings!Judge the mood of someone close before you disclose your plans.

Love Focus: A colleague working closely with you can develop romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Colour:Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Something you have invested in is likely to give handsome returns.You will be able to make quick recovery from an ailment that has been troubling you of late. Things move smoothly on the work front and you will be able to wrap up an important task satisfactorily.You will be able to devote more time to family than usual.Socially, your popularity is likely to rise through active participation.Those travelling long distance by road can expect a comfortable time. An excellent property offer that fits your pocket may become difficult to refuse.

Love Focus:There is a very thin line between true love and infatuation, so don’t get swayed at the slightest hint of romance.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A home remedy may come in handy for healing an old ailment.Family life will appear a bed of roses as closeness with spouse increases.Some financial liabilities may need to be carried on your shoulders, but you will find yourself up to it. Someone may be planning to take you out for a meal, so remain available!Good progress foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Property given on rent is likely to fetch handsome returns.

Love Focus:Those romancing on the sly can face an embarrassing situation, if not careful.

Lucky Colour:Silver

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will become increasingly conscious of wasteful expenditure and become strict about things. Professionally, you may be on the threshold of achieving something big.Your active lifestyle will ensure that you remain fit and energetic.Those looking for suitable accommodation will be able to find one.You are likely to be surrounded by your near and dear ones today.A family youngster may need your support, so make him or her your first priority.Those travelling abroad will need to be careful of their belongings.

Love Focus: Someone admires you and won’t leave any stones unturned in conveying it.

Lucky Colour:Lilac

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini