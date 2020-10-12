Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 12, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Money in the form of a loan you had given up as lost is likely to be returned. Being mentored by someone on the health front is likely to benefit you. You will need to take stock of the competition and think up a winning strategy on the professional front. You are likely to convince the family members with your thoughts and ideas. Buying a major item in exchange of something old cannot be ruled out for some. Those in a job that entails travelling will find the day hassle free. You will be able to drive a good bargain for acquiring property.

Love Focus: You will have to muster courage to declare your love for someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those aiming for greener pastures will need to judge things correctly as plans can go wrong, leaving you out on a limb. This is a good time to take a health initiative for those in quest for perfect health. Favourable developments on the professional front are likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. You may have to chase people around the house to get work done. You may feel a bit reluctant to mingle with your usual crowd in order to conserve time for something important. An official trip is likely to bring in a good deal. You will be able to secure the rights of a property in your name.

Love Focus: Much pleasure is likely to be derived by those having a romantic affair on the sly.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague can translate into a good monetary gain. Don’t let an ailment that had been troubling you for long go unattended. You will need to be up to date with current developments in your field of expertise on the professional front. A family youngster may need your help in achieving something. Spending an entertaining time with your near and dear ones is foreseen. Travel will brighten the prospects of finding love. A property owned by you may start giving good returns.

Love Focus: You will find the courage to convey something to lover that you had been reluctant to in the past.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Money you had been trying to recover from a friend may take some more time to materialize. You will see to it that the line chosen by you on the professional front gives you total job satisfaction. Don’t overdo the sweating out bit, especially without adequate warming up. Much rejoicing is foreseen on the family front. A property matter is likely to get resolved amicably. Someone is likely to extend full support to you on the social front. Your keenness for going on a vacation is not likely to be shared by other family members; at least not for now.

Love Focus: Old relationships are likely to be refreshed and some new ones formed.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. Your determination to come back in shape will remain unwavering on the health front. You will be able to have your way on the professional front, despite opposition. You may feel a bit lethargic in giving a helping hand at home. Home front will brighten up as you give up your rigid ways. A trip may be planned to someplace you have never been before. There will be few takers of the property being offered by you.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to pop the question, so tying the knot is a possibility for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those on a buying spree can expect to get some good bargains. You may get motivated to adopt a more active lifestyle to remain fit and healthy. A deadline may get closer, but you will remain in control of things. You may have to ferry a family elder to meet a close relative. An exciting time is foreseen on the social front. Some of you may be interested to undertake an exciting trip. Possession of property is not too far, as last instalment gets paid.

Love Focus: Lover may not share your enthusiasm initially, but perseverance will pay.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial health. Someone may do your health a lot of good by motivating you to shake a leg. Your assumptions and projections on the professional front will prove correct and add to your reputation. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Meeting a childhood friend is possible for some. You may get involved in preparations for an event on the home front. Preparation for an overseas business trip is likely to start now.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly will have to do some deft manoeuvering to be together today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. You are likely to enjoy excellent health by continuing your fitness regimen. Impressing those who matter on the professional front may be topmost on your mind and you will not be disappointed. A property deal is likely to prove most favourable. Socially, you are likely to boost your image. You are likely to go out of your way to spend some time with a family elder. Plans for a pilgrimage may be afoot and the trip will prove immensely fulfilling.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of catching the eye of someone you secretly love, but it is best not to show your eagerness.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A ray of hope is likely for those who have invested heavily into shares. Eating right and exercising regularly will become your key to good health. Mounting workload may make you a bit disillusioned about your present job, but don’t worry this will be a passing phase. Those selling property are likely to find the market hot. A social commitment needs to be discharged, so find time for it. You will be able to get the things done that you desire on the domestic front. A change of scene is possible, as you are likely to set out on a long journey.

Love Focus: Your marital relationship will grow ever stronger as you resolve to draw nearer to each other.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will keep your body in tune by remaining regular in your workouts. A family youngster may require disciplining. Whatever you had been doing at work will start getting encouraging results. A loan you had applied for is likely to be sanctioned. A delightful phase begins for some to make this day special. Business travel may be converted into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. Shifting to a new place is on the cards, but settling down may pose many difficulties.

Love Focus: You may just not be interested in someone who is giving unusual attention to you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Monetary help can be extended to those in dire need of money, but it will not be an unconditional charity. Your go-getting attitude will be much appreciated on the professional front. Your growing interest in yoga and meditation will make you enjoy good health. Some of you can go legal in asserting your rights. Praise from those who matter is likely to make the day for some. Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten up the home front. Leave granted at the last moment may not allow you to plan a holiday in much detail.

Love Focus: Lover will manage to ignite your passions and take romance a step higher.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will need to make a venture viable to make the cash register ringing. A home remedy is likely to benefit those feeling under the weather. Something entrusted to you at work is likely to be accomplished in an exemplary manner and get you the accolades from those who matter. Favourable verdict may be expected by those involved in property litigation. Despite hectic schedule and mounting workload, you will manage to find time for domestic chores. A family youngster may make you feel proud. A break from work may find some travelling.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cross your mind today and make you take a bold action.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

