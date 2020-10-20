Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 20, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A therapy will work wonders in keeping you healthy. You can be instrumental in organising a family get-together. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Someone is likely to help you out monetarily. On the work front, you will be appreciated for calling a spade a spade. Some celebration is likely to get you into your element. You are likely to add to your assets. Progress on the academic front will remain satisfactory.

Love Focus: Those eligible may find their soul mate soon.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your handling of some complex issues at work will be lauded by one and all. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will succeed in getting it under control. Some of you are likely to tap a few more sources for adding to your wealth. Someone close may spend time with you doing fun things. You will be in the process of consolidating what you have gained on the academic front. Acquiring a new vehicle is foreseen for some. Going for a drive cannot be ruled out for some. You may not get the best price for a house or property in the market, so adopt a wait and watch policy.

Love Focus: Even your genuine attempts to bring the magic back into your relationship may not succeed.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Gift of the gab and good handling of clients promise to win them over. Health-wise you are likely to feel much better. Rising expenses will not be able to dent your financial front, as you earn well. Family will be most supportive and give timely advice. Spending time with friends is indicated today and will keep you in a happy state of mind. This is a good day for travelling long distance. A family youngster may do you proud on the academic front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to find the day blissful.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Someone is likely to be good to you at work and make your day. You will take up some healthy activity. Minimising your expenditure will be a step in the right direction. Some celebration on the home front is expected and will keep you much entertained. A celebration is likely to brighten up your day. Those planning a long journey will find things going smooth. Remaining in total control on the professional or academic front will not be too difficult for you.

Love Focus: Going steady with someone you have met recently cannot be ruled out, but not without some efforts from your side.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Recognition for your contribution at work may not come quickly and you may have to toil harder. Those looking to dispose off their property are likely to find some genuine buyers in the market. Good health is ensured by eating right. An opportunity for earning an extra buck may come to you. A property deal may be sealed. Those appearing for an exam or competition will manage their time well. This is a good time to bring about some changes on the domestic front. Help from someone close is likely to ease your commuting problems.

Love Focus: Someone you have an instant liking for may also begin to take interest in you, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A superior is likely to repose his or her full faith in you at work and even make you responsible for something important. Extra expenditure on something will be money well spent. You can implement some new ideas to remain fit. There is much happening on the family front that can keep you thoroughly entertained today. You get to achieve your aim on the academic front. Help from an unexpected quarter can be expected. A long journey will be completed without any glitches or delays. It is best not to discuss a property matter in the presence of those not involved.

Love Focus: Romance may make you starry-eyed, so enjoying the evening with lover is a foregone conclusion!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to find things turning favourable on the professional front. Health-wise, you may feel strong and alert. This is the day to pick up your vehicle and start calling on your near and dear ones. Moneywise you remain strong but it will be prudent on your part not to spend on inessential things. Victory will come with efforts, especially on the academic front. Remaining in touch with friends and relations will keep you ever so popular on the social front. You are likely to be welcomed with open arms. You can be invited for a long drive to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: Attracting someone from the opposite camp is possible on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Something you had initiated at work is likely to bring in the expected results. Financial help will be forthcoming and will help realize some of your dreams. Your changed mental attitude will have positive fallout on the health front. Family life will be endearing and tempt you to spend more time at home. An out of town journey cannot be ruled out. You may take up something that promises to add to your social image. Start planning on acquiring a property. Your hard work and unwavering focus will help achieve academic goals.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to make a relationship click, but you will succeed.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Health-wise things look up, especially for those who have been ailing for long. A family get-together is likely to prove enjoyable and help make you more socially in. You may become hard up for money, but it will be a temporary phase. On the work front, you are likely to exceed your own expectations! Exciting travel is on the cards for some. Homemakers will have a great time in resetting the house according to their taste and style. Those feeling a bit rushed on the academic front will be able to cope with it satisfactorily.

Love Focus: A thrilling time is foreseen on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your health will remain perfect, so there is no need to worry needlessly on this score. Present earnings will not be enough for you, as you go full steam ahead seeking greener pastures. Some of you can be made in-charge of something important on the professional front. Despite provocation, you will not only be able to keep your cool in a family situation, but also manage to diffuse it. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise as you remain at your helpful best. A tour to a holiday destination is on the cards. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will prove most fulfilling today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Switching to healthy meals will be a step in the right direction and will help in staying fit longer. Extra money can tempt you to indulge in a bit of luxury! Progress at work will be satisfactory and allow you to take up other professional issues. This is a good time to bring about the long pending changes on the home front. You will manage to put in concerted efforts for an exam or competition. You can be especially invited for inaugurating or attending some important function. Family may force you to participate in a family event despite your reluctance. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone you have a soft corner for will make your day!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Wealth is likely to come to you from more than one source. Your professional reputation will get a boost and add to your client’s list. Becoming a choosy eater will have bad health repercussions. You can have a choice of either spending the day with friends or calling on some relations. You may invite someone over for an outing together. You can be especially invited for inaugurating or attending some important function. Your preparation is likely to be put to test on the academic front, but you come out with flying colors.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be acknowledged by the person you like.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter