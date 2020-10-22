Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 22, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will find yourself in the best of health. Hiked fee or rate may compel you to take some hard decisions. You may find it difficult to choose the right course of action in a joint family scenario. You continue to excel on the professional front and will not be deterred by growing competition. Someone not seeing eye to eye with you on the social front may extend the olive branch. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down. Pulling out all the stops in achieving what you want at work or on the academic front will soon find you in a position of strength.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal for the eligible cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your work on the professional front is likely to get you due recognition. You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. Past investments are likely to ring in more profits enabling you to realize your dreams. Invest more time to master new techniques on the academic front. You may not want to, but parents or a family member may make you participate in a family event. This is the right time to negotiate for a property you have been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: The one you like may make the first move on the romantic.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Poor physical fitness may compel some to continue an exercise regimen and eat right. Do not let a professional rival get better of you at the work front. Consolidating the financial assets to plan for something big would be a step in the right direction. A business trip abroad will prove most fruitful. Things start looking more pleasant than before on the academic front. You may feel more confident of yourself now, than before. There is much to do on the home front, but you may not feel up to it.

Love Focus: Marital life will remain blissful, as you remain ever so romantic!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Postponing a scheduled visit to a business associate is on the cards. You may find daily workout a lot easier than handling daily health lectures from someone! Judicious investment on the financial front is likely to uplift your overall savings. Some of you may need to devote more time to the home front. You may undertake a long journey with someone close. Deliberately keeping a laid back attitude will save you from getting worked up over trivial issues. Surveying properties are likely to fetch you some good deals. You will gain by going exactly as per directions on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic types may find the day promising!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your love for junk food can play havoc with your system, so desist from it. You can strive for some changes on the domestic front. Planning a trip with family and friends is possible. Your self-discipline in spending will help fatten your bank balance. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and get good placement offers. Whatever you had planned for today will go as per your desire. You may have to remain alert on the professional front so as not to miss something important. Renting out property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Someone you are going steady with may appear indifferent and sow the seeds of suspicion in your mind.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Overstraining on the exercise front cannot be ruled out for some. Things on the domestic front may not be to your liking, but you may sometimes have to overlook it. Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. Guidance may be needed to complete a complicated assignment at work and it will be forthcoming. You will go ahead with a social commitment and win many brownie points. Driving with friends in tow will be fun. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you may resent wasting time in a relationship that has hit the dead end.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some unforeseen hurdles may face you at work, but you will be able to skirt them. You may resolve to come back in shape and take up a fitness course. Extra expenditure will be nicely countered by increased earning. Your attempts at recreating the good old days on the domestic front may not work out as there will be no takers. Impressing people who matter is on the anvil, mainly due to your sense of responsibility. Stars look bright for an overseas journey. Avoid taking any major decision on the property front today. You may remain much sought after on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may get into two minds regarding a relationship, but don’t worry everything will turn out right.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will have to hire and retain good talent, if you want to consolidate your position on the professional front. A good financial move can prove healthy for your bank balance. Morning workouts or evening walks can be taken up by some just to maintain their level of fitness. Domestic concerns can keep you in a thoughtful mood today. Something that needs to be fixed for long will be done today. You will make the most of an impending trip. A property gives good returns. This is the time to consolidate your achievements on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly as bliss returns on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Something important at work may be kept on the backburner as you have other priorities. Taking precautions will be a step in the right direction for keeping good health. Money from previous investments is likely to be received soon. Making compromises on the domestic front is likely to make things easier for everyone. Total satisfaction is in store for those who have purchased a household appliance. Excellent time is foreseen on a long journey. You will have the energy to double your efforts on the academic front and excel.

Love Focus: Those about to get married are likely to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Don’t indulge in excesses if you want to keep your health intact. Someone may be after you to complete a pending work at home. A raise in salary and perks is likely to boost your morale. Something you are apprehensive about at work is likely to turn out well giving a great sense of relief. Helping out someone in trouble is likely to be much appreciated. An exciting trip planned for the future will keep you all excited. Encouraging results are foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Get rid of the misunderstanding with spouse or it may threaten to spoil the domestic atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will find yourself in a much stronger position on the professional front than before. You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! Outstanding dues are likely to be received today. On the home front, you are likely to get back in the same coin what you give out. Academically, you won’t have much to worry about. You are likely to experience a great time travelling today, especially overseas. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with someone from the opposite gender shows all signs of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may take more time than necessary in completing a job. Health remains satisfactory, but you will need to guard against excesses. Financial front is set to become strong for some investors. There will be a lot happening on the family front. You will manage to establish yourself on the academic front and benefit. Your helpful nature is likely to come to fore and earn you immense goodwill. Someone may delight you by inviting you on a trip. Don’t seal any deal on property today.

Love Focus: Finding time to be with lover will not pose much difficulty today, so get set for an enjoyable time.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

