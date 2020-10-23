Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 23, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. Some changes at home can be initiated to improve the living conditions. Your investments are likely to pull substantial returns. You may be expected to undertake a personal job of senior in your spare time. You are likely to be part of the trip organised by your friends. You may become a pillar of support for someone in his or her hour of need. Some of you can visit a newly acquired property. Things are likely to turn favourable on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those searching for a suitable groom or bride are likely to find one.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Proposals for someone eligible in the family may start pouring in. A family youngster can keep you engaged. A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. Keeping your diet under control and leading an active life will keep you healthy. Your hard work will finally pay off on the academic front. Taking advantage of the current situation is on the cards. Going out with friends is indicated and will be a lot of fun. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some.

Love Focus: Your performance at work may not pass muster and put you in problems with higher ups.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some of you can take up an outdoor sport just to remain fit. You may have to spare some time for catering to a family elder. You can be commended for good financial management in running the house. You will derive immense satisfaction in a professional venture, but the returns can be way below your expectations. Doing well on the academic front is indicated. Curbing your worrying nature is on the cards. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. Those thinking of renovation are likely to shelve the project for sometime.

Love Focus: Romantic opportunities may not come on their own, so seek them out, if you want romance to enter your life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A workplace rival may vie for a position that you are eyeing on the professional front, but you have nothing to fear. Your financial condition remains in the pink of health. A routine medical check-up is advised for some. A family youngster may feel frustrated over a professional issue and need your support. Academically, it appears to be a fruitful day. It is an excellent day for travelling for fun and eating out. A property matter can take a serious turn and will need your prompt attention.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to turn into action today, so organise something special for two!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Something new is likely to be introduced on the work front, which may entail special training. Loan you have applied for may be sanctioned soon. Don’t take unnecessary risks where health is concerned. Make your decisions, instead of giving in to the demands of a family member. This is a good day to try out some innovative ideas. Smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. Things move smoothly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you may derive much satisfaction by working in proximity to the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your attempts to keep those who matter close will succeed and make you feel more secure on the career front. A discussion regarding money matters will prove most beneficial. Weakness or lethargy may result from lack of exercise, so continue your workouts to safeguard health. You may need to in still confidence in a family youngster regarding something important. A changed attitude will help you keep a positive frame of mind. Fun seekers are likely to plan an exciting trip. Some of you can prepare for a new life on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy catering to someone, who gives you much love and affection.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Health of those unwell is set to improve. Do not let frequent interruptions at work affect your output. The much awaited bonus or a cash reward is likely to come now. You are likely to be kept busy on the home front. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well. You may start the process of building bridges to return into the social fold that you had quitted on some whim. Someone close is likely to include you in an excursion or a fun trip. Deteriorating condition of your house can compel some to plan renovations.

Love Focus: Something you say or do is likely to impress lover and make your day!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Pace of work may slow down on the professional front and will need revving up. Previous investments may start giving good returns. You will follow your friends or colleagues in becoming health conscious, but may find it difficult to continue! You can get anxious to get a family youngster married. This is your lucky day on the academic front. When you desire something you generally achieve it and you are not deterred by the effort involved. A vacation will prove most rejuvenating. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue.

Love Focus: Lover may share his or her innermost feelings with you today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Health will not pose any problems for you. Efforts on the domestic front may not get you immediate appreciation. A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. You may think you are too good, but there are others better than you, so keep a low profile on the professional front lest you expose your weaknesses. Some of you are likely to excel in academics. A celebration is in the offing and will give you an opportunity for some excitement today! Travelling with friends will be fun. There is simply no need to discuss your assets with total strangers.

Love Focus: A loving phase starts all over again with spouse, as you come closer to each other.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will need to adhere to strict dietary control to keep good health. A family youngster is likely to be brought fully in focus. Speculation and stocks can give good returns. On the professional front, you will need to be more forthcoming in your dealings to avoid misunderstandings. You will find luck favouring you today, as everything goes right for you! A sightseeing tour may be organised with friends or relations. Hard work will be the key to gain confidence on the academic front.

Love Focus: Impressing someone from the opposite camp may usher in romance in your life.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Many thoughts may enter your head for the betterment of workplace, but it is best to analyse the present set up before opening up. You may be in two minds about continuing a workout routine. The day appears favorable on the finance front. Meeting people whose company you enjoy is likely to become a reality soon. A family youngster may need to be kept on a tight leash. A journey undertaken by you will be far from comfortable. Your performance on the academic front needs more focus than you are willing to give.

Love Focus: This is the time to infuse excitement in a stagnated relationship!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Keep yourself safe on the health front by not indulging in excesses. You can plan a visit to a friend or relation today. Those into real estate can strike it rich. You may not exactly like what you are doing at work, but will like it once you get used to it. Remain focused on whatever you want to achieve on the academic front. An opportunity you have been waiting for may materialize. An excursion will be a good idea today. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will find the day most promising.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

