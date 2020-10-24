Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 24, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will manage to impress those who matter on the professional front by your ideas and suggestions. You may need to get a second opinion on an investment to remain on a safe wicket. Bringing health into focus is possible for some and will benefit immensely. You may resent someone’s ways in the family, but it is best to ignore. Desire to do well in academics may become all consuming. Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some.

Love Focus: A love interest is likely to grow in a like minded individual.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will see a pet project to completion on the professional front. You do your health a great favour by remaining regular in your workouts. Don’t invest blindly in something that is recommended to you. Remaining surrounded by your near and dear ones will be therapeutic. You can be instrumental in planning something exciting on the social front. A chance to set out on an exciting trip may materialise for some. Steady progress is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is a good day for projecting a personal request to a senior. An ailment is likely to flare up and create problems for you. Judicious spending is the need of the hour and you will follow it in letter and spirit. Support of the family will help you in accomplishing your dream. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible.Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Commitment is important in any relationship but commit only as much as you can fulfil.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Keeping your goals clear on the health front are likely to benefit you in the long run. Turning a new leaf will help bring loved ones nearer. Earning remains steady, but efforts will be required for enhancing it. Your performance at work will remain satisfactory, but you will need to do more to get noticed. Someone impressed by you is likely to boost your image on the social front today. An overseas invitation may find some packing their bags. Plans on the academic front seem to materialize with sheer hard work.

Love Focus: Lover may compel you to find time for love from your busy schedule today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Steps taken for keeping fit may help you enjoy better health. An enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. Good investments may find your money growing. Honesty in work may not be enough, you will have to be seen performing too. You may find it difficult to wriggle out of a social commitment. A welcome break from work may come in the form of a short vacation. You are likely to own a place soon that you can call your own.

Love Focus: Someone eligible may find a suitable match.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are out to achieve something big in your professional sphere today. Health remains excellent, as you become a fitness buff. Conserving money will be a sensible option at this juncture. A family youngster may prove a big help for you. Attending an out of town wedding or function is possible for some. Travelling out of station may appear more of a hassle than an enjoyable outing.

Love Focus: Romance may find its way to your heart!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 24): Your resolve to think only happy thoughts will have a positive effect on your mental health. Things begin to look up on the financial front for some. Hiring people for a particular job at work may not be as easy as it seems. It may not be possible for you to attend an important function, so keep an excuse ready! Take help on the domestic front, instead of overburdening yourself. Issue regarding an ancestral property is likely to be settled amicably.

Love Focus: Romance appears to be at its all time high, so make use of this opportunity.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those in business are likely to win some lucrative contracts. Health troubling from the last few days is all set to improve now. You may find yourself in a happy situation, as far as finances go. Your ideas on the home front will be appreciated by all. You will have to keep pesky guests at arm’s length, if you desire a peaceful day. Driving off to a holiday destination cannot be ruled out for some. Excellent showing on the academic front will help restore your confidence in your abilities.

Love Focus: Romance returns to make love life exciting.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your hard work is likely to bring you into the limelight at work. A minor ailment is likely to get cured through a home remedy. Increasing your wealth may be on your mind and may encourage you to double your efforts. Suggestions given on the home front will not only be welcomed, but implemented too! Doing up your home for something important is possible. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house.

Love Focus: Prematurely declaring your love for someone may prove counterproductive and put your intentions under question.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A recent achievement on the professional front will prove to be a feather in your cap. Efforts on the fitness front will bear fruit. Investments promising good returns may be opted for by some. Your plans to acquire property will move along smoothly. You will feel nice as guests throng your place today. Remaining focussed will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those still single are likely to meet someone, who shares their tastes and interests.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your balanced approach to workplace problems is likely to make you popular. Those feeling under the weather for sometime will show good recovery. Winning a lottery or gaining through inheritance is indicated. A trip overseas is on the cards and will help you achieve what you aim for. There is a fair chance of someone poisoning your mind against a near and dear one, but don’t get swayed and take your own call.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to figure prominently in your life soon.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): The day proves excellent for you, both personally and professionally. Interest awakened for meditation or yoga will do you a whale of good. Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner. People may refuse to see your point of view on the family front but it is OK to leave things for some other day. A celebration may get underway for someone specific today. Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. The day turns out well on the academic front and will help you achieve what you set out for.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

