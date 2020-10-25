Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 25, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Eating right and remaining active are the only ways for you to keep good health. Someone in the family is likely to be on his or her own. Financial front remains most satisfactory. Those planning to skip office today need to be careful as chances of getting caught are possible. You may need to keep in constant touch with someone to know the progress on the academic front. You are likely to get a good bargain on something you had been wanting for long. You are likely to travel today and profit from it. A property issue is best left untouched today.

Love Focus: A suitable mate for the eligible is likely to be found.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): There is a likelihood of overstraining on the exercise front, so take some days off. Wealth may come to you from various sources. Extra efforts may be required today in getting something accomplished at work. Family may try to restrict your independence, but it is nothing to get alarmed about. Issues involving property should not be touched today. Cutting down on leisure will be essential for those appearing for something important on the academic front. A leisure trip with someone close will not be without its share of hassles, but will prove enjoyable on the whole.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will develop a better understanding.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): It may take forever to explain workplace procedures to a new entrant, but patience will pay. Circumstances may compel some to institute cost cutting measures. A lifestyle change is in the offing for some just to remain healthy and to avoid lifestyle diseases. Time management on the academic front assumes great importance for you now. This is the best time to complete all your pending issues. You may give in to the demands of a family member. You will need to be especially careful while driving at night.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some ups and downs on the health front are foreseen. You may not succeed in finding more ways to enhance your earning and feel disappointed. Some resistance in delegating work on the professional front is foreseen, but you will manage to handle the situation well. You can be at the helm of affairs in a family function. Someone you were seeking on the social front will come to meet you soon. Those learning how to drive may need to spend more time on it. Academic success is your aim, but you will have to give it your best shot.

Love Focus: Maintaining a relationship will be in your favour.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Efforts will be required to maintain good health. Parents or elders may nag you into doing something you don’t want to, but you will manage to wriggle out of it! Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. Don’t try to overreach on the work front as it may prove counterproductive. Social scene will be most encouraging as you go out of your way to get socially in. If you are travelling, start early as some delays are foreseen. There may be some pressure to perform on the academic front.

Love Focus: Eligible can expect to find their soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Focussing on the work today may appear difficult as your mind remains preoccupied with other thoughts. Wayside food is best avoided to retain health. A big venture that you are contemplating will require good financial planning, before anything else. Someone will be concerned for your welfare. Family life will cruise along and may need you to put some excitement into it. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully, if you don’t want to miss an important meeting or appointment.

Love Focus: You are likely to rekindle your love life by doing something out of the ordinary on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some ups and downs on the health front cannot be ruled out. It may become difficult to find time for family today, but you will be able to make it up later. You may need to give some more time for your financial situation to improve. Feeling a bit reluctant in completing an assigned job due to some tempting distractions is possible for some. Students will be able to concentrate better, if they improve the study environment. Your desire to visit someone may make you undertake a journey.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to get emotionally involved with someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Following a fitness programme may seem an uphill task, but you will take it up. Family responsibilities will give little time for enjoyment, so it is for you to find time. Outstanding dues are received and money loaned to someone is also returned. You will succeed in timely submission of an important assignment, but not without difficulties. You may have to contend with workplace rivals to come into the notice of higher ups, but you will manage it. Accept delay rather than speeding up on the road.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to beckon, so brace yourself for a passion-filled evening!

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may not feel as fit as you would like to, but you are certain to do something about it. Family may appear a bit demanding, but you may be reading too much into it. Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. Your grandiose plans may fail to impress higher ups on the work front, so become more practical-minded to make your mark. Some students will have to generate self-confidence for doing well in a competition. Delay is foreseen in a journey, so keep adequate buffer time before setting out.

Love Focus: Meeting of the minds will enhance feelings for each other on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 18, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those in the political field will be able to mould those around to their way of thinking. Steady income from savings may come in handy for child’s tuitions. Waiting for the weather to turn perfect to resume your daily exercises may make you miss the bus, so shed your lethargy and hit the track! Students thinking of higher studies will need a lot of hard work to make this happen. This is the day to let your hair down and enjoy. Parents or a family elder may try to curb your liberty, so be at your tactful best! Don’t take anyone who is not keen on a trip.

Love Focus: Mutual give and take and perfect understanding will help make romance ever stronger.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Steps will need to be taken by some manufacturers to promote their products. Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Family may find it difficult to support your ideas, even though they seem realistic enough. Students appearing for competitive exams will need focus and determination. All the tasks that were stuck up for one reason or the other are likely to be completed. Those using congested roads need to be vigilant at all times.

Love Focus: Those seeking love can face disappointment.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some good opportunities come your way on the professional front, but taking full advantage of them appears difficult. Adequate rest will become essential for those wedded to workouts. A good control over expenditure is likely to help your savings grow in these inflationary times. Resolving a family dispute can take up much of your day. You can embark upon winning the hearts and minds of people who matter. You may be compelled to travel against your wishes, but the trip will turn out to be enjoyable. Students may have to motivate themselves to find their old focus.

Love Focus: Love may elude you as you may not get time to focus on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

