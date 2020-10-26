Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 26, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will be important, if you want to rest. Gut feeling and guesswork are likely to do wonders in money matters for some. Someone may be keeping a track of your performance at work, so don’t get caught on the wrong foot. Someone is likely to accord you a VIP treatment soon, so get set for it! A short journey to take a break from the routine is possible for some. Some of you can remain busy in completing a task given on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to feel quite romantic today, so start giving oblique hints right from the morning itself!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 11,14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. Diffuse a controversy before it gets ignited to ruin domestic peace and harmony. Improvement in earnings is foreseen for some. Some professional decisions may need to be pended to get a clearer picture of the issues. Frequent travellers will need to cater to the weather to remain fit. You will need to bounce back on the academic front, if you want to ensure a smooth passage. An outdoor party can get you happily involved. Good news on the property front is expected and can take you a step closer to your dream.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve a personal situation by reviewing things from a fresh perspective.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are not likely to get your way at work and may even have to toe someone’s line. Coming back in shape will become easier through your strong resolve. Pulling the purse strings is likely to get you into the savings mode. This is the time to let go of your past grudges and embrace positivity. Finding time for the family may appear tough but you can surprise them with something. You may get motivated to emulate someone on the professional or academic front for improvement.

Love Focus: Hurdles appearing on the romantic front are likely to disappear.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): On the professional front, you may find sharing someone’s workload a bit distasteful, but you will keep up the façade of a willing worker. Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. Ups and downs on the health front should be immediately taken up. You may need to brush your knowledge regarding a chosen subject on the academic front. You are likely to enjoy the company of friends. A child or a family member may need your help and support. You may initially not be included in a trip, but will manage it somehow.

Love Focus: This is not the day to implement your ideas on the romantic front, as lover will just not be in the mood for it.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Limiting some items from your diet will have a positive effect on your health. Don’t let a minor issue vitiate the domestic environment. Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. An urgent work may make you toil hard at office, but you will complete it in record time. Those shifting residence are assured of better environment and opportunities. Someone may pile on to you for a journey that you are undertaking. You will have to be alert enough today so as not to miss out on something important on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: You can attract someone by your personality and it can very well turn into a full-fledged romance.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Workload at office will give you little time to do your own thing. You may resolve to improve your fitness. Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on the tracks. Disagreements on the family front may have to be taken care of. Much respect and adulation are in store for some on the social front. Do not upset anyone by opting out of a planned trip. You may have to give quality time to someone on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love can tug at your heart strings to make you set out on a romantic adventure.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to be in your element on the professional front today. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Family may appear to be demanding but you may be thinking too much about it. You will have to find someone reliable to clear your doubts on the academic front. Your passion for travel may encourage you to make plans for a short vacation. A home loan is likely to be repaid finally and a new house possessed.

Love Focus: Romance can take a backseat as you remain engaged in other things.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Take everything at work seriously as a senior can spring a surprise. Your persistence is likely to pay on the fitness front as you achieve the desired figure and physique. Your power to convince can swing a deal in your favour. Despite someone’s ugly mood, you will manage to keep the domestic atmosphere light. There is a possibility of being invited to a party or function. You may have to put your foot down against a trip you are reluctant to go on. You will have to garner the support of someone important, if you want your way on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Relations can come a calling unannounced, but tackle them diplomatically, even if you have been taken unaware.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. Too many things need to be sorted out at work and you may not know where to start. You will be instrumental in bringing two warring factions to the negotiating table. Time will fly fast, if you procrastinate on the academic front, so get your act together now. Your own generous nature will bring out the best in someone close. Your commuting time is likely to be reduced today as someone offers you a lift. Keep your decision on property pending.

Love Focus: You can be on the threshold of falling in love, but something can hold you back from committing.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your focus can be health at this juncture and taking up an exercise regimen just to come back in shape cannot be ruled out. You may have your hands full on the home front, but you really wouldn’t mind! A financial transaction will be in your favour and add to your wealth. Whatever is taken up today will be seen to completion by you on the professional front. Something new may be introduced on the academic front, so get ready to burn the midnight oil! If you are travelling for a specific purpose, you will be able to realise what you have set out for.

Love Focus: True love is the meeting of the minds, so don’t press things on the romantic front if this is not happening.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to take up some pending issues at work today as you have the time. You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. A good opportunity for making money is foreseen, but you will have to seize it. You can get a bit alarmed about the rising expenses due to a family member, but sometimes it is better to look the other way. Some ambiguity may persist on the academic front and undermine your confidence, but you will be able to overcome it. Choosing the right mode of conveyance for a long journey will be important to avoid unnecessary delays.

Love Focus: Taking chances on the love front is not recommended at all.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Becoming conscious of keeping good health will help in maintaining your level of fitness. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Your help may be needed at home, so remain available. Your performance at work will remain above par as you proceed unhindered to make a special place for yourself in the hearts and minds of higher ups. Cutting down on leisure time will be essential for those appearing for something important on the academic front. Plans may be afoot for a short out of town journey to attend a function.

Love Focus: Devil-may-care attitude may become the part of lives of those who have fallen head over heels in love.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

