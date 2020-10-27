Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 27, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Coaching classes or private tuitions may be the answer to your problems on the academic front. You are likely to be richly rewarded for going out of the way for someone close. You manage to stabilise expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. Unwavering focus at work will help you achieve whatever you are aiming for today. Quit smoking as it would help you to remain physically sound. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken.

Love Focus: Fault finding on the romantic front can put a strain on your relationship, so curb this tendency.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travelling with friends will prove lots of fun. Resuming academic pursuits with gusto is likely for some in the wake of growing competition. Your spiritual endeavours will help bring peace of mind and contentment. Loan will be granted to fulfill a fond desire. Don’t dilly-dally in taking an important decision at work. Those hoping to shed weight may taste success under expert guidance. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation.

Love Focus: This is the time to express your love for someone you truly love.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those going abroad will have fun travelling. Some more hard work is required for achieving what you have set out for on the academic front. There is every likelihood of getting an opportunity to meet people you have not met in a long time. Some payments are likely to be received today. Progress on the work front will remain satisfactory. Someone is likely to motivate you to shake a leg on the fitness front. You may crave for your own space at home.

Love Focus: The one you are in love with is likely to invite you over today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Time management on the academic front assumes great importance for you now. Taking a step towards spiritual development by expelling negative vibrations within you cannot be ruled out. Chances look bright for winning a bet. Someone is out to undermine your authority on the professional front, so be ready to cut him or her to size. Your own efforts on the health front will enable you to take the road to total fitness. You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. Travel is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a ride with lover to someplace exotic.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Keeping company of bright sparks will help you immensely on the academic front. You are likely to flit like a butterfly in your social circle to become popular and succeed! Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. Delegating tasks may prove difficult, but you will have your way. Balanced diet and abstinence from junk food are your keys to good health. Family will create the right atmosphere for you to work uninterrupted. There is a distinct possibility of travelling overseas.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An exciting trip is foreseen for some. You are likely to swim with the tide on the professional or academic front. There is every likelihood of getting an opportunity to meet people you have not met in a long time. A raise in salary is foreseen and will help you realise your dreams. You will find good progress on the professional front. Company of health-conscious people may act as a motivation for those feeling lazy to come back in shape. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family.

Love Focus: Chances of getting engaged or married seem ripe for those looking for life partners.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A good news is around the corner. You manage to overcome jealousy to do good to someone you don’t really like. Doubts on the academic front are likely to get clearer by your well wishers. A loan required urgently is likely to materialize. A satisfying day is foreseen for professionals. Take occasional breaks to avoid a sore back and eyestrain. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today.

Love Focus: Some of you are set to improve your love life, so expect a great day on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You can organize a party at home just to reciprocate someone’s kind gesture. Those taking chances on the road need to be careful. Academic performance of a family youngster will make you proud. Meeting close ones will raise your spirits, so just step out and mingle. Your talents are likely to attract a lot of offers and get you financially on the upswing. You will be able to counter the opinions of your worst critics on the work front by displaying consistency in performance. Your resolve to get back in shape is likely to work wonders.

Love Focus: The company of lover is likely to help you unwind and relax.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will enjoy a leisure trip with someone close. Getting preferential treatment on the academic front is possible. You will succeed in getting love and affection back into your life through your own efforts. You will succeed in adding to your already healthy bank balance. A change of career is indicated for some and will be a step in the right direction. You do your health a great favour by remaining regular in your workouts. A marriage or function will enable you to meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Do not let too many differences of opinion strain your relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Reservation can become a problem for those setting out on a journey, but things are likely to brighten up. Good progress on the academic front is likely to boost the morale of students. You will be able to finance a project on your own. Professional excellence is likely to catapult you to fame and better assignments on the professional front. A worrisome phase on the health front is all but over, so enjoy this new lease of healthy life! Harmony prevails on the home front.

Love Focus: Togetherness will give you immense fulfillment, but don’t get too selfish for it.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Today, you will need to set out early to reach your destination in time. There may be some pressure to perform on the academic front, but things will turn favourable and help raise your morale. Some of you may need to deal with problems on the monetary front. Professionally, you are likely to remain a step ahead of your competitors. Health-wise you are likely to feel much better as you bid goodbye to an ailment that had been troubling you for long.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may have to give it more time than become frustrated.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front. Don’t bank upon anyone for transport, remaining independent will prove much more enjoyable. You will find things getting better on the academic front. Some of you will be able to charge for your services at your own terms. A pending man management issue will be competently tackled at work. Those afflicted with a lifestyle disease will be able to keep it in check and may even show improvement.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the company of lover today, even without exchanging a word!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

