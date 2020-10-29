Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 29, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Taking up an exercise routine seems possible for some and promises to lead them to perfect health. Financial situation, which was showing a downward trend, improves. A workplace rivalry may prove upsetting and may affect your performance at work. Those facing the odds will steadily take control of a current situation. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. A journey may take more time than what you had anticipated. Help on the academic front is on the cards, so rest easy.

Love Focus: Spending time together with partner will provide untold joy.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A good break on the professional front is likely through effective networking. Those suffering from an old ailment may find improvement in their health. Past investments will keep your coffers brimming. Some recognition is in store for those pursuing academics. You are likely to have a time of your life in a do or a get-together. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. A lot of places of tourist attraction may be visited by those out on a vacation.

Love Focus: Some of you may attempt to brighten your love life.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You can be kept busy at work and may even be made to put in extra hours to finish everything. You will be able to easily blend a new exercise regimen with your daily routine and benefit. Opportunities to earn good money will knock soon. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics. You manage to turn the tables on your adversaries. Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to go on a long drive on the highway. Timely action is likely to make you the proud owner of a property you have invested your money in.

Love Focus: Luck shines on those hungry for love and in need of companionship.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A task assigned to you on the professional front is likely to pose much challenge, but you will complete it to the satisfaction of higher ups. No major problem is foreseen on the financial front. The condition of those ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Your academic performance is likely to please you. Your unshakable belief in yourself will remove all hurdles from your path. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. You can be tasked to receive someone at the airport or railway station today.

Love Focus: Avoid disagreements with the lover to maintain harmony in the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A lion’s share is likely to come your way through inheritance. Avoid wayside food, especially in this season, as you seem more susceptible to seasonal diseases. Leaving nothing pending at work is likely to be in your favour. This is truly the day in which you accomplish much on the domestic front. Legal matters are likely to be decided in your favour. You can accept someone’s invitation to spend a few days out of town. An exam or competition will need your full focus.

Love Focus: There are times when you should give romance a break and concentrate on things which require your immediate attention.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A showdown with the boss seems inevitable due to your stand on the injustice being meted out to you at work. Financial front brightens, as money from various sources comes in. A health advice from someone close will help you in coming back in shape. Attending an out of town wedding or a function will provide an excellent break from the daily routine. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Keep your cool on the road as road rage cannot be ruled out. Good showing is maintained on the academic front.

Love Focus: It would be good to be clear about the expectations in the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Health-wise, you will fare much better than before in keeping fit. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Financial front is likely to be set in order by taking professional advice. Work on a project is likely to pick up speed through your efforts. You are likely to fare well on the academic front. A back payment received now is likely to help in buying something you most urgently need. Night driving appears risky today, so avoid it if you can. A property deal is in the offing.

Love Focus: A relationship not going anywhere can make you feel stagnated, but there are ways and means of igniting your love life. Discover them!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some of you are likely to feel much fitter than before. A mistake made on the professional front will be hard to cover up and may prove embarrassing. You will succeed in wriggling out of a tight financial situation. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. Success is yours for the asking on the academic front. Your go-getting ways will be much appreciated by all. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. Spiritual thoughts and a desire for mental peace may motivate you to plan a pilgrimage.

Love Focus: It is best to go along with lover’s plans on the romantic front instead of nit-picking.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Fitness front promises happiness and this may be the result of a regular healthy routine and balanced diet. You are likely to regain financial stability. Businesspersons and retail store owners will manage to attract more clientele. Your domestic boat sails smoothly. Keeping yourself aloof from things that are not your concern will help keep you focussed on more important things. Your plan for undertaking a journey can be marked with uncertainty. Alertness on the academic front will help prevent mistakes.

Love Focus: Lover can force you to make a commitment, but take your time.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A favourable period begins as you achieve much on the career front. A health problem will be effectively tackled by home remedy. Opportunities for earning open up for you. Happiness at home is indicated with an arrival of a new member. Someone will be in a reciprocating mood for all the good that you have done for them. Keep a check on speed while travelling. You may add to your assets. You will need to review your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover can be in complaining mood today, but will respond to your suggestions.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A piece of good advice will come in handy for tackling a complicated issue at work. Financial position is set to improve for some. Those admitted to hospital or seeing a doctor for a medical problem may find tremendous improvement in health. Someone you are constantly in touch with is likely to give you some good news. A family issue shows all signs of spoiling the domestic harmony. Travelling with friends will be fun today.

Love Focus: You may find a kind of aloofness seep into your relationship with someone close, but a little effort on your part will help smoothen things out.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 17, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A professionally satisfying day is foreseen for some. You will succeed in overcoming an ailment that is presently troubling you. Previous arrears will make you financially stronger and enable you to realise your dreams. You will do much to bring peace and harmony at home. You endear yourself to someone close by your straight talk and frank opinions. A trip will help you realize your dream. Plans on the academic front will progress as planned.

Love Focus: On the romantic front you are more likely to agree to disagree on some issue!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

