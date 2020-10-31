Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 31, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Joining a gym may prove beneficial. Being forced to attend a family function against your wish can upset you. Financial strength will enable you to think big. Those in IT or hospitality industry will find the day favourable. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. Hobbies and enjoyable pastimes will make the day interesting. Prior engagements may have to be shelved in the wake of an impending exam or competition.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship are likely to get serious about settling down.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Winning a lucrative contract is on the cards for some businesspersons. Health and finance remain excellent. Pay arrears are likely to be received. Efforts on the home front will help raise your quality of life. Some of you may get a chance to accompany a visitor on an all-paid leisure trip. Don’t become a good Samaritan and get involved in something that you can regret later. Academic success is your aim, but you will have to give it your best shot.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Financially you find yourself stable and secure. Maintaining good professional relations is likely to benefit you. You are likely to become health conscious.

Love Focus:

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You maintain your physical fitness. Enjoying time out together will help bring the family closer. Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate. Pending payment is likely to be received to make your bank balance healthy. You will be efficiency personified on the work front today. You can go in for a complete image makeover to enhance your personality. Satisfaction on the professional or academic front may elude you, but it will not deter you to perform well.

Love Focus: Make a romantic environment and see the romantic feelings get generated on their own!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to focus on health now and succeed in your efforts of keeping physically fit.A business trip will prove a godsend as you manage to bag a lucrative deal. Seek help if you are facing difficulties in a current project at work. It is best to let certain things remain unsaid on the social front to steer clear of all confusion. Someone may be keen to help you out on the academic front, but you may not feel inclined to take any obligations.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to go to any length for it! Happy demeanour is likely to brighten the domestic front.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to take a break from your hectic work schedule just to get in touch with your inner self. You may want to spend time with family members, but they may not find time for it. A distinct improvement in earning capacity is foreseen and will keep your cash register ringing. Devoting extra time to studies may not be to your liking, but may become essential. A property issue will require your consent before it is decided in anyone’s favour.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Something assigned to you at work may prove an uphill task for you, but you will be resourceful enough to get help from someone. Previous investments will help to substantially fill up your empty coffers. Those feeling under the cloud on the health front are likely to bounce back fitter than ever. Resolving a family dispute can take up much of your day. Someone will repose full confidence in you to get him or her out of a tight spot. Something you are not familiar with may fox you on the academic front, but persistence will pay.

Love Focus: You will make the day perfect for romance by your creative ideas!

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): New clients are assured for professionals trying to expand their business. Health tips and guidance from a mentor is likely to benefit you on the fitness front. A stable financial front will make some think of starting something new. Steering clear of issues that threaten to vitiate domestic atmosphere are best avoided. You have your own point of view and others have their own, so respect that and avoid any confrontations. You may be found wanting in a specific subject on the academic front.

Love Focus: Today is the day when you realise most of your ideas in your personal sphere.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): This is a good time to put your energies in enhancing your professional skills. Adopting some healthy alternatives will work wonders for you. Some good avenues are likely to be found to park your spare money. Participating in some special occasion at home cannot be ruled out for some. Arguing with those who matter will just not be in your interest, so keep your cool. Go adequately prepared in a long journey. Good showing on the academic front is foreseen.

Love Focus: Lover’s suspicion threatens to make the romantic front turbulent.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good health is yours for the asking. This is because you seem to have been bitten by the health bug! Overspending as if there is no tomorrow may upset your bank balance. A new proposal on the job front is likely to be in your favour. Overseas travel is indicated for some. Seek help to grasp something that appears to go over your head on the academic front. You may need to advise a family youngster to improve his or her performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Keeping a promise on the romantic front is important, if you want your love life to sail smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Judicious spending will save some money for the rainy day. Someone in position of authority may manipulate you.Some of you can resolve to achieve perfect fitness by joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen. You must spend some more time with an elder of the family. You can endlessly wait for a phone call that someone had promised. Some difficulties can be encountered on the academic front, but none that cannot be overcome.

Love Focus: You may find lover in a thoughtful mood today and a bit less responsive, find out why.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Day appears favorable for those looking for a job. Your attempts to achieve perfect health will shortly begin to show positive signs. Financial situation may need to be reviewed in the light of some recent developments. Those compelled to stay away from family may experience bouts of nostalgia. Without adequate motivation, don’t expect a family youngster to deliver on the academic front. A trip with family and friends is in the offing and will prove enjoyable.

Love Focus: You may feel frustrated by not having your complete say in a relationship, but things are set to improve.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

