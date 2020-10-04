Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 4, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those dealing in real estate are likely to make a killing. People are likely to seek your advice on the health front. Someone’s arrival at home may cause much excitement. Forming a working relationship with someone you dislike is possible on the professional front. Go into the details of whatever you do on the academic front to keep mistakes out. You are likely to enjoy a short trip to someplace out of town. You will have enough money to book a flat in your name.

Love Focus: Those in love can consider popping the question today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Taking steps to curb wasteful expenditure may help you save much. Becoming body conscious is likely to do oodles of good to your image. Hard work on the professional front is likely to bring positive results. Marital differences will become a thing of the past as you are able to kiss and make up. Excellent results in a competition will take you way ahead of your rivals. Travelling long distance by road will prove comfortable. A windfall is in store for those trying to dispose of their property.

Love Focus: You will feel wanted as others bestow their love and care on you.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Remain a bit conservative with regards to money, as you can very well end up overspending. You will feel the difference in your fitness by adopting an exercise regimen. Completing a project or assignment to the satisfaction on higher ups at work is indicated. You will have to be at your tactful best in handling a family member. Stars seem favourable on the academic front and promise much success. An impromptu plan for a trip out of town cannot be ruled out for some. A property dispute is likely to pit you against a sibling, but don’t go legal.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to ring for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may not be able to hold back the temptation for some culinary excesses, but self-control is advised. Good earning promises to keep you in an upbeat mood today. A confrontation with spouse or a family elder is possible, but you will be able to diffuse the situation. Steely determination will propel you to success on the academic front. Religious-minded will derive much mental solace by visiting a religious place. A new initiative is set to give a pleasing makeover to the house.

Love Focus: You can expect wholehearted support from lover.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Health wise, you are likely to feel confident to take up new exercises. Do not press things unnecessarily on the professional front. Wise investments promise to keep your coffers brimming. Blissful existence is foretold for the newly married. Things not working out on the academic front will be set right through your efforts. A journey will help you meet someone close. There is a fair chance of a flat or a plot getting allotted to you.

Love Focus: Those in love are set to enjoy the day with partner.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23): Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. A friend or a colleague may motivate you to take up daily workouts. Support from the family is assured and will help you in doing better in your field. Some unanswered questions may face you at work and affect your decision -making capacity. Much blood and sweat will be required, before you get to eat the fruits of your labour on the academic front. An excellent time is foreseen for those planning a getaway. Those dealing in property may get a deal of a lifetime.

Love Focus: A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Keep budget in mind while planning, as overstepping it is possible. A home remedy may work wonders in controlling an ailment. Gaining immense benefits from an initiative taken on the professional front is indicated. Much fun is in store for you on the family front. Some of you may face problems on the academic front, but will be able to tackle them well. Visiting a place of pilgrimage is on the cards for some. Those shifting houses are in for a tiring time.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will need to keep your financial front in order. Some of you can get serious about fitness and start an exercise regimen. Confrontation with spouse or a family member cannot be ruled out. You may need to put your best foot forward on the professional front to beat the competition. Academic pursuits may prove enjoyable for some. Those travelling for leisure will find an exotic place to stay and enjoy your heart out. A windfall is in store for those trying to dispose of their property.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to appear demanding and overbearing.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Wise investments will help keep you financially secure. A change of diet is what some of you require to come back in shape. Team leaders will be able to efficiently utilize their team’s skillsets in an important project. If pleasure is your motive, then home is the place for you. Favourable outcome may be expected on the academic front. An outing will be quite rejuvenating. Those looking to rent a house will find one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: Some more efforts may be required in finding your perfect match to tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may overspend in your eagerness to show off to others. You will be able to recover from a minor ailment. Someone who matters on the professional front is likely to give thumbs up to your performance. A good understanding amongst family members will help maintain domestic peace and serenity. You are likely to maintain your lead on the academic front, but don’t underestimate the competition. A trip may beckon some and prove most exciting. Those in real estate business may start a new project.

Love Focus: Spouse may need emotional support, so be there for him or her.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 13, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Don’t volunteer your personal financial information to anyone. Health remains good, as you become more fitness conscious. Those trying for a prestigious appointment in the organisation are likely to get shortlisted. Finding happiness in the achievements of a family youngster promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. Efforts on the academic front bring positive results. Those travelling should take extra care of your belongings. Those into buying and selling are likely to expand their business.

Love Focus: You will be able to plan your schedule in a way that caters to romantic breaks!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Money comes to you from an unexpected source. Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play. You may need to rethink your strategy to promote yourself on the professional front. An invitation to a family get-together promises to make the day enjoyable. Good performance on the academic front is likely to open many doors. You may undertake journey to meet someone close. You are likely to become a proud owner of a prime property.

Love Focus: Listen to partner today, as he or she will be able to guide you correctly.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

