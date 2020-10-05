Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 5, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Perfect health is assured, as you remain regular in your workouts. Some of you may be busy decorating or re-doing your house. You may not be in the mood to take up any important issue at work today. Wealth comes to some by way of inheritance. Those appearing for a competition will get a chance to better their performance on the academic front. You will get the opportunity to go on a journey that you could not undertake before. Get real on the property front and charge more than what is the market rate.

Love Focus: Chances of a romantic affair getting discovered cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8,10,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will be in a position to demand a big pay packet and boost your financial strength. There is a possibility of you joining the group of health-conscious people to achieve total fitness. Don’t volunteer for anything at work, if you are not confident of completing it in time. It will be in your interest to resolve family issues within the family. Students will need sheer guts and determination to cope up with new subjects. A trip will enable you to meet people you have not met for long. Earning an extra buck is indicated for real estate agents.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to remain in total bliss as togetherness strengthens loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Excellent returns from previous investments will keep your coffers brimming. Enjoying good health by taking precautions against the season is possible. Increasing workload will be admirably tackled by you on the professional front. Some of you may be given the reins of a family enterprise. Setting the pace on the academic front will be a step in the right direction. Travel stars burn bright, so pack your bags for a scintillating time. Those thinking of house renovation are likely to put the project into action soon.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner on this professionally happening day!

Lucky Colour: Dark Tourquoise

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your income. Fatigue is likely to become a thing of the past as you adopt a new fitness regime. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in on the professional front. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. An opportunity for job seekers is likely to appear on the horizon. You are likely to jump to seize the opportunity for an out of town trip. Those operating from the residence are likely to shift to some prime location.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and concern for each other is likely to bring couples closer.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Financially, the day demands attention especially if planning to lend money to someone. Health problems worrying you disappear.A much awaited deal on the business front will come to you. You are likely to nurse an ailing family member back to health. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front. Plans for a short trip are likely to be finalised. A decent buyer is likely to show interest in the property you are trying to sell.

Love Focus: Some of you face the prospects of getting silent treatment from lover.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Financial uncertainty can be expected in some investments made in the past. Exercising self-control promises to keep you in excellent health. Something going wrong in office may have to be nipped in the bud, but don’t become a martyr. You will be able to sell a house or property at a good price. You will need to get down to it, if you want to keep up the pace on the academic front. Newlyweds will be able to strike a good rapport with each other. Good company is likely to keep you entertained on a journey.

Love Focus: A cold shoulder may be needed for someone trying to catch your eye.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Wealth comes to you and promises to make you financially secure. Infusing some more physical activity in your routine is likely to get you back in shape. A setback on the professional front is not likely to affect you, despite indications to the contrary. Deed of a family youngster will make you feel elated. You may be giving finishing touches to an assignment required to be submitted on the academic front. It is an auspicious time for those wishing to set out on a pilgrimage. Wealth and property through inheritance is a possibility.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon some and spending time with sweetheart will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your craving for rich food will remain, but you will manage to control your urges and remain in shape. You are likely to get a clean chit in something gone wrong on the professional front. Planned expenses will help you remain within the budget and keep your savings intact. Proud moments are in store as your build on more achievements. Academic front looks bright, as you are able to give a good account of yourself. Travelling long distance will be without any hitches. A house or property is likely to give more than expected returns.

Love Focus: You make have to think up newer ways of keeping lover’s interest alive in this relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): There will be no escaping an essential expenditure, but judiciousness will still save money. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. Your good work on the professional front is likely to get acknowledged. Catering for the family will give you innate satisfaction. With excellent opportunities on the academic front within your grasp you are spoilt for choice! Travel stars favor your mood for a long drive and an exciting time. Acquiring a new house or shop is likely for some.

Love Focus: You can get attracted to someone from the opposite camp, but may not rush headlong into romance.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A raise or bonus will be like a shot in the arm for those on the financial downswing. Relief is in sight for those ailing. You may need to reinvent yourself to retain a position of strength on the professional front, so start thinking on these lines. Good understanding with spouse will help make the relationship stronger. Some more efforts will be required on the academic front to bring your performance up to the mark. Roads don’t appear safe for you today, so remain careful. Assets grow as you become financially stronger.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and push you into a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise Aqua

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You can afford to go beyond the budget, as a raise or some perk is soon to become a reality. Regular workouts will condition your body, leading to fitness. Something accomplished on the work front is likely to give you a sense of immense satisfaction. Handling a family youngster with patience and sympathy will be more effective, than being harsh. Don’t let anyone sweet-talk you into parting with something important on the academic front. Those travelling for fun will enjoy every bit of it. You will be able to buy property that you had been wanting for long.

Love Focus: You will come closer to spouse as differences begin to disappear.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. Your expectations from someone on the family front may be too high. New avenues of earning open up and brighten up the financial front. You may get the chance to avail an opportunity to add to your academic qualifications. You may be called upon to accompany someone out of town. You may acquire property at a premium location, maybe to enhance your business.

Love Focus: You will keep partner’s romantic interest alive through your flirty ways!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

