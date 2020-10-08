Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 8, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will need to preserve money, especially for an impending function or celebration. Right people for the right job will translate into professional success. Health that was causing concern sometime back will improve and make you bounce back to your old self again. Don’t be hasty in property matters, as things are not as simple as they seem. You may be compelled to agree to things that you don’t want to on the social front, so take your call. Venue for a family get-together is likely to be shifted, due to some unforeseen circumstances. An interesting travelling companion will make a monotonous journey, exciting.

Love Focus: Your charm and wit is likely to attract someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those in the financial field should avoid any kind of distraction and concentrate on the task at hand. Physical appearance will be important in regaining your self-esteem, so do something about it. You will be able to maintain good ties with those who matter on the professional front. It is a favourable time to look around for a house or property. A chance meeting with someone you admire will leave you with fond memories. Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten the home front. Going out for a drive or on a sightseeing trip with your near and dear ones cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Preoccupation with current issues may keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Financial uncertainty, that has been prevailing for sometime, is likely to dissipate soon. Health remains excellent, as you put in the required efforts. You will need to be more alert of what is happening around you on the professional front. This is a good day for buying or selling property. An excellent day when you do generally well in whatever catches your fancy! Prayers of those in family way are likely to be heard. Travelling with someone you get along with well can prove a blessing in disguise.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel that a relationship is not going anywhere and yearn to give a fresh start to your romantic life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Several opportunities for earning are likely to come your way, but you need to seize them. You may be found wanting in self-discipline and dietary control to get back in shape. Something that ought to have been completed at work may take some more time. Family may rally behind you to implement something big on the domestic front. Your ability to impress others is likely to get the job done on the personal front. Some of you can be presented an opportunity to go on an all-expenses-paid trip. You may add to immovable assets through an inheritance.

Love Focus: Give time to partner, as togetherness will help in deeper understanding.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you can hope to receive a large amount of money. Take up meditation or yoga for achieving a fit body and mind. You will be able to keep your promise and make spouse happy. Your present work may seem repetitive in nature, but will hold your interest. Moderate exercises are likely to suit you better for coming back in shape, so don’t go in for strenuous ones. Your personal example may not encourage subordinates to emulate you, so introspect to find out why and look for some other form of motivation. Property owned by you will start giving good returns and will add to your wealth.

Love Focus: Those seeking a matrimonial alliance are likely to find good prospects.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Care needs to be exercised on all financial dealings. Those ailing are likely to be nursed back to health by the family.This is the right time or more specifically, the right day to launch a new venture, as success is foretold. Mood swings of spouse will be tackled well and you will manage to brighten the domestic environment. You will have to be more proactive on the social front to gain popularity and expand your friends’ circle. A break from routine in the form of a holiday trip is possible for some. Favourable decision can be expected regarding a piece of property under dispute.

Love Focus: Some of you may find yourself at emotional crossroads on the romantic front and will need to tread carefully.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Keeping a lifestyle disease in check will not be too difficult, as you become more self-disciplined. A prestigious assignment is likely to come your way on the professional front. Good earning potential will be created by implementing untried ideas. It will be in your interest to resolve family issues within the family. Attending a celebrity do or a prestigious event is on the cards for some. Those travelling long distance should be prepared for contingencies. Renovating a house may prove energy sapping, but it will be well worth the effort.

Love Focus: A difference of opinion with spouse or lover can escalate into a slanging match, if you are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your aches and pains disappear as you adopt a new exercise regimen. Travelling by road to some place exotic will be most fulfilling. A workplace romance may need to be kept under wraps to prevent tongues from wagging! A celebration can have an adverse impact on your savings. You may need to keep in touch with others in your social circle to tap the grapevine. Those embarking on an overseas trip can expect an exciting time. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth.

Love Focus: Some of you may need to draw the line on the romantic front before taking the next step.

Lucky Colour: Plum

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will be able to successfully surmount the temptation to splurge and achieve a healthy bank balance. You will be able to deal with an old ailment that is playing up. Something new started on the professional front is likely to get a positive response. A relaxing day is foreseen, where you may find yourself in the company of your near and dear ones today making some exciting plans! An impromptu trip together with partner will act as a balm for strained relations. Buying an appliance or gadget for the house becomes possible now.

Love Focus: Thoughts of lover will not let you remain in peace until you meet him or her.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to take positive steps for curbing extra expenditure. A positive influence on health by changed lifestyle and self-discipline will be quite apparent. Your innovative ideas at work are likely to impress those who matter and add to your professional reputation. Changes instituted at work may not work out the way you had anticipated. You may visit someone who had been very close to you in childhood. Some travelling will need to be undertaken in a venture undertaken by you. Resolving a contentious property issue amicably will be in your interest.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you will manage to give quality time to lover by keeping everything else on the backburner!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): The money that had been stuck shows all the signs of getting released soon. Improvement is indicated in the condition of those feeling down in the dumps. Too many imponderables are likely to face you on the business front, but you will keep on the right path. Family matters are likely to interest you as you try to get socially in. Spotlight is likely to be on you in a social event, so savour the attention being bestowed! You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth.

Love Focus: Spouse will appreciate your willingness to lend a helping hand.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Shopping will be fun, but don’t loosen the purse strings too much. Concerted efforts on the health front will find you totally fit and energetic. Much love and harmony can be expected on the domestic front. On the work front, you will manage to keep your superiors in good humour. Your honest intent to help someone out will be acknowledged by all. You may take the responsibility of accompanying someone on an out of town journey. Upkeep and maintenance of house may be topmost on your mind.

Love Focus: Newlyweds and young couples will find ways to enhance togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

