Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 10, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Keeping fit and energetic may be on your mind and it may even make you take up a healthy activity. Not being able to have your way on the domestic front is likely to frustrate you. Relationships developed over years are likely to prove beneficial at this juncture. Things on the work front remain under control as you get most of the things out of the way. An unexpected expenditure threatens to upset your budget, but you will be able to absorb it. A new mode of conveyance is set to ease your commuting problems. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of the one you secretly love are bright.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some new fitness techniques are likely to be adopted by some, but will need to be mastered for any positive effect. Peace prevails on the domestic front. A college or office trip to a sightseeing place is possible today. Hosting a party or a get-together for some special people is on the cards. A colleague you trust will help you surmount a problem on the work front. Situation is set to considerably improve on the financial front for some. Those hoping for the best price for a house or property may need to wait a bit more.

Love Focus: Impulsiveness on the romantic front may prove counterproductive.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Keep your health intact by taking some sport or physical activity, as chances of putting on weight cannot be ruled out. Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be fun. Be ready to get pampered, as someone is out to give you a time of your life! You can be put under observation at work, but will manage to give a good account of yourself. Raising capital to put your pet project on the tracks will not be too difficult for you. Someone may motivate you to accompany him or her for a short journey to someplace interesting.

Love Focus: You will keep passions alive by setting some time aside for romance.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Adopting a healthy lifestyle may enter your list of priorities and will help keep you fit. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or plot. Positive happenings all around will keep you happy and contented. Discussing about money matters beforehand with business partners will be beneficial. You need to be more responsible regarding financial matters, if you want good returns. Pending major tasks are likely to be initiated soon on the home front. Planning an overnight picnic to the countryside is likely and will prove most exciting.

Love Focus: A whirlwind romance can very well end in wedding bells for some!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Perfect medical reports will come as a big relief for those apprehensive about their health. A family issue worrying you for long will be resolved amicably. Some of you may become religious-minded and focus on your spiritual self. Despite your full efforts, you will not be able to implement an important decision at work. Shopping for essentials may prove heavy on the pocket, so tweak your list of essentials a bit. You will manage to turn a business trip into a jaunt and enjoy it immensely. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly.

Love Focus: Serious differences on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): This is the time to take up a fitness programme, especially if you are fighting the battle of the bulge! Home front will be most inviting for rest and relaxation today. Someone is likely to influence you in a positive way on the personal front. The image you have been meticulously building at work will need some more finishing touches! Raising money for a particular venture will not pose much problem. You may be in the mood for an outing today, so make plans beforehand. Builders and property dealers may find the real estate horizon brightening up.

Love Focus: Sharing your innermost feelings with lover will prove most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your focus on fitness promises to keep you full of energy and dynamism. A parent may discourage you from doing something you are eager on. Meeting a childhood friend or an old associate will churn up fond memories. Those exploring the markets abroad may find importing what they want at cheaper prices than what is available indigenously. Help will be at hand on the financial front and will help ease the burden on you. Some of you may be required to undertake an official trip at a short notice. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot being registered in your name.

Love Focus: Falling in love is possible as someone of the opposite gender manages to impress you and vice versa!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family life cruises along smoothly and there will be newfound love between you and spouse. A short journey will help in refreshing and unburdening your mind. Those planning to spend the day with friends will enjoy themselves. Taking time off from office for personal work can make coping with piled up workload difficult. A healthy bank balance is likely to boost up your confidence. Mental stress becomes a thing of the past for those feeling tensed. Those who have applied for a house or plot may get a step closer to acquiring it.

Love Focus: Your undivided attention on the one you love is likely to win him or her over and make your day!

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Anxiety about health may trouble your mind, but your fears will be unfounded. Beware, domestic front seems turbulent today, as argument over a trivial matter my spoil mood. Your positivity proves contagious and helps in putting a smile on lips of those around you. A good beginning will be made by young entrepreneurs through their own initiative. Judicious spending with an eye on savings will help you put money together for other important purchases. Ensure adequate security in a long journey, as stars for travel are not too bright today. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert.

Love Focus: Those about to get married are likely to spend an enjoyable time with their would-be life partner.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Improvement is foretold for those feeling under the weather for the past few days. Family is likely to give full support and help you establish yourself at work. Meeting a spiritual guru is on the cards and will help bring mental peace and tranquility. Remaining starry-eyed at work can prove detrimental to your professional health. Returns from previous investments are likely to keep you in a favourable financial situation. A vacation is in the offing, so pack your bags for somewhere exotic. Those into real estate can strike it rich, if they seize the opportunity presenting itself.

Love Focus: You are not likely to spare any efforts in expressing your romantic aspirations for someone you love, albeit in a subtle manner.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Excellent teamwork with spouse will help smoothen out things on the domestic front. Some more efforts may have to be put in to achieve what you have set out for, but luck remains on your side. Things on the professional front are yet to take a favourable turn, so sit tight! Financial prospects of entrepreneurs are likely to improve due to a good strategic planning. You will be able to effectively counter a minor ailment through some home remedies. An impromptu trip may be undertaken by some to meet their loved ones. This seems to be the best time for investing in property to multiply your money.

Love Focus: A lukewarm response may be expected from someone you have a soft corner for on the romantic front, but don’t get disheartened.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Getting ticked off for not putting in adequate efforts to remain fit is possible. Those who have applied for a house or plot may be asked to make further payments. At work, you will be able to achieve more than what you had expected to. Those in debt may face a tight situation on the monetary front, but not for long. You may be commended for good financial management in running the house. An outing with friends or siblings will be pure fun, so get set to enjoy your heart out today! Retaining someone who has done much to promote you will be like sowing seeds for your future prosperity!

Love Focus: Someone who had gone out of your life makes a comeback, so don’t rule out a romantic reawakening!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter