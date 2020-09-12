Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 12, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): This is an ideal time to start something new on the professional front. Chances of winning a competition or lottery cannot be ruled out for some. You may find spouse in romantic mood today, so make the most of it! Taking up a sporting activity is a step in the right direction to get back energy and strength. You will save on time by choosing the right mode of transport. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue with those with vested interests. Playing one against the other can get you short-term gains, but this may not prove favourable in the long run.

Love Focus: You may feel attracted towards someone working in your close proximity.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A sense of achievement will prevail for those doing business from home. Falling short of money for something important is possible, but help will be at hand. Family package may suit your needs for going on a vacation. A strict dietary control is important for those bulging at the waist. You will have to choose a better mode of conveyance, if you want to reach your destination in good time. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. Meeting someone exciting promises to make the day interesting and entertaining.

Love Focus: You will need to tread carefully in a relationship matter, lest you offend the other party.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Recognition for hard work and loyalty is in the offing for some. Some financial transactions are likely to be completed satisfactorily. You may need to settle a family youngster out of town for academic reasons. Choosing healthy alternatives become your priority and help you keep in shape. Be careful on the property front, as you can get saddled with a bad bargain. Someone you have made your mentor will provide you strength and direction.

Love Focus: You will find the opportunity to express your romantic feelings for your mate and enhance togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will have enough in your kitty to ward off an urgent requirement of money. You may feel both proud and anxious about the profession of a family youngster. Keeping fit will be your mantra and motivate you to undertake strenuous activities. An overseas trip to increase clientele is likely to give some a head start on competitors. Accompanying someone you get along well with on a journey will prove immensely entertaining. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will manage to do so soon. Someone is likely to share your enthusiasm for organising something on the social front.

Love Focus: Falling in love is possible and that too on a journey, so make plans for an outing alone!

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): It may become difficult for your senior to overlook a mistake committed by you at work. Finances threaten to peter out due to carelessness, so keep a close tab on expenses. You are set to achieve domestic bliss by catering to the needs of a family elder. Fitness classes will be of much use for those afflicted with weight problems. Showing places around in the city to someone who has arrived from outside is possible today. A rented property will keep your monetary condition in fine fettle. If you get a chance to put in a good word for somebody to someone influential, do so.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to get reciprocated, so expect the love life to blossom!

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Better salary and perks in another job look tempting, but weigh your options before switching over. You will be able to favourably work out the modalities of payment for a major item you have purchased. Arranging the house for a party or function can keep some happily engaged. Overstraining while exercising may have repercussions on health, so be careful. Someone is likely to foot your travel expenses just to take you along on a journey. You can get a good bargain on property if you are persuasive enough. Time wasted today may not come back, so don’t let distractions mar your focus.

Love Focus: Chances of succumbing to someone’s charms and kick-starting a budding romance look real.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those wanting to get ahead on the professional front will have to cross some more hurdles. Your monetary situation will be such that you will be able to afford all creature comforts. Gauging the mood of spouse is important, before projecting your request. Chances of coming back in shape look promising, as you stay away from unhealthy practices. Someone is likely to provide you with a conveyance from travelling to a distant destination. Chances of owning a house of your own may become a reality soon. A friend or an associate may prove a big help in completing some personal work.

Love Focus: Making your romantic life lively and happening is on the cards and promises lots of fun.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will succeed in countering politics targeting you on the professional front. Some working women will finally achieve financial freedom and have the resources to be on their own. Domestic chores may prove burdensome, so look for additional help. Natural diet is likely to serve you better than energy drinks and health foods. A trip with your near and dear ones may prove expensive, but little you can do about it. You may be tempted to buy property at a bargain price, but enquire about it before sealing the deal. Tensions regarding an important event will be eased, as you manage to pull it off.

Love Focus: Stagnation threatens to ruin your love life, so it is time to rekindle the flames of passion.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A new subordinate at work is likely to take substantial workload off your shoulders. A financial crisis facing you at the moment will be dealt with satisfactorily, without much difficulty. You can have a tough time in laying a parent’s or family elder’s suspicions to rest. You will be able to overcome a spot of bad health that you are suffering from by adopting precautions. Taking someone you get along well with on a journey will prove enjoyable. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. An expensive gift and a party are on the cards, so get set for a nice time!

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you is likely to shower much love and affection.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will manage to prevent an ugly situation at work, thanks to your even-handed approach. Financially, you are likely to find yourself more secure than ever, but avoid splurging. Someone close will be appreciative of your contribution on the family front. Those inactive for long may get a chance to shake a leg and get a whiff of fresh air. You can be all set to proceed on a vacation just for a change. Property and wealth may come to you by way of inheritance. A new beginning is likely to be made in something that you are passionate about.

Love Focus: Romantic front sizzles today, so don’t miss the opportunity to make the evening happening!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to win much appreciation by completing a task in record time. You may feel reluctant to invest the limited money you have at this point in time. Togetherness is likely to strengthen loving bonds as you devote time to family. An old ailment may cause some anxious moments, but it will be nothing alarming. A vacation is on the cards for some to someplace exotic. Returns from property may not seem adequate and may require a revision. You are on the path to impress one and all by your intellect and manners.

Love Focus: Reviving an old romance, that had all but faded, may help resurrect your limp love life.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Help from someone on the financial front will help you overcome a tight situation. Sharing the work load on the domestic front will give you a sense of immense satisfaction. Your concern for health will make you bring the required changes in your lifestyle. An urgent and important job can be badly handled, if you are not careful enough. You will not regret your decision to undertake a journey which you were reluctant to in the first place. You may look forward to booking a flat or buying a plot. There is much you can do to defuse a tense situation, so don’t wait for an invitation.

Love Focus: An old love interest may make an appearance under most unusual circumstances, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter