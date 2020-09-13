Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 13, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A game of one-upmanship being played by a rival at work can harm you, if you are not careful. You will have enough to indulge in a bit of splurging. Those apprehensive about their medical condition may find their perfect medical reports hard to believe! You may go all out to help a family youngster by your experience and contacts. Travel will be exciting, especially if it is undertaken with someone close. This is a good time to buy property or go in for renovation. You may make an important decision on the academic front.

Love Focus: A romantic possibility may arise, as you begin to receive broad hints from someone you had met only recently.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Initiatives taken on the work front are likely to impress those who matter. Something financially committed will be delivered without a reminder from your side. You will be able to maintain both your figure and fitness level, even without exerting much! You can be hauled up by parents for overspending and trying to live beyond your means. You may decide upon visiting a place you had only heard about. Carry adequate cash for a property transaction to cover hidden costs. Mental pressure may build up on the academic front.

Love Focus: Finding someone attractive may awaken romantic feelings within you, so expect exciting times to begin soon.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to get befuddled as a new assignment comes your way at work. Creative people can start something on the side and reap monetary rewards. Problems on the health front will need to be heeded, before they start affecting you. Things turn to normal on the domestic front with the arrival of a helping hand. Fatigue threatens in a long journey, but adequate breaks will keep you going. Dealing in real estate seems profitable at this juncture. A competition or an entrance exam needs thorough preparation, so don’t take it lightly.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavour seems certain to bear fruit, so be prepared to enter an exciting phase of life.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some of you will need to keep your tempers under control on the work front. You would need to tighten your fists to keep expenditures under control. On the health front, your initiative will do much to bring you back into shape. Your sense of humour and light hearted mood is likely to lighten up the domestic front. You may make plans for an overnight stay someplace with friends. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. You are likely to get into an advantageous position on the academic front.

Love Focus: Meeting lover may not be possible today, but exchanging sweet nothings over the phone will be as rewarding!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Things may not go your way on the work front with rivals working against you. Financial condition is set to improve for those feeling the pinch. Initiative taken on the fitness front is likely to bring good returns on the health front. You may need to travel especially for someone just to keep your promise. Day looks favourable for those pushing for a property deal. Your performance on the academic front will be most satisfying.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will feel loved and wanted, as lover turns sensitive towards your feelings.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A promotion or increment is likely for some, especially those in the government jobs. Getting more than the stipulated amount for a job well done is on the cards. Whatever you do on the fitness front, it will come as a boon to you in keeping you fit. You may bring the desired changes on the home front without added expenditure. A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. You will manage to rent out property for a nice sum. You may serve your interest on the academic front by keeping something important from others.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Help and assistance will be forthcoming in a project assigned to you at work. Financially, you will be in a strong position and may even add more to your wealth. Taking up some physical activities or some sport promises to keep you fit as a fettle. Check a family youngster going wayward through practical advice, rather than preaching. You may not be too keen to join your friends for an outing, but they will prevail upon you. Those planning to acquire a new house or shop may have to wait some more. Someone’s guidance will do you a lot of good on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to be taken to the next level by lover and enjoyed to the hilt.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will deliver on the professional front and add to your reputation. Financial perks are likely to be enjoyed by those who have been recently promoted. You manage to remain in top physical condition simply by being regular in daily workouts. This is a good day to catch up on piled up jobs on the domestic front. Places of tourist attraction may be on the agenda of those travelling on a pilgrimage. You can expect a favourable outcome in a property matter. You may find yourself in two minds regarding pursuing something on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to enrich your romantic life by implementing some original ideas.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Work front may not appear too rosy, but this is no excuse of whiling away time instead of completing pending jobs. There may be clash of purpose between your desire to buy quality stuff and your wish for saving money, so take the middle path. Strict dietary control is important for achieve the desired fitness. Changes on the home front in terms of renovation are on the anvil. A journey undertaken today will be comfortable and without delays. A legal battle is best avoided for those involved in a property dispute. Students passing through a tough phase will be able to give a good account of themselves.

Love Focus: Your charisma is likely to act as an irresistible charm on the romantic front, so expect a happening love life!

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An innocuous investment will turn profitable much beyond your dreams. Weight watchers will succeed in remaining in shape through their own efforts. There is a risk of the work schedule getting upset due to unforeseen circumstances. Support of other members will help ease the burden of homemakers. You may become someone’s willing horse, but be careful as you may be taken for a ride! You will manage to get a disputed property regularised. Some more hard work will be required by students appearing for a crucial examination.

Love Focus: Exciting times on the romantic front are foreseen, as you get the chance of an outing with lover.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A professional move can find you in a comfortable situation, but you will need to play your cards really well. Situation on the financial front may not be totally solid, so conserve money. If you can take care of your health today, you are certain to enjoy the day to the hilt! Family’s support will come when you need it the most. Those undertaking a long journey need to be adequately prepared for any unforeseen eventuality. Some good news can be expected on the property front. Admission to a prestigious institute that you so desperately wanted will soon become a reality.

Love Focus: Romantic aspirations are likely to be met sooner than you expect, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An honour or reward can be expected by some in the creative or professional field. You can be in two minds regarding buying something which is above your budget. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Home front may not remain a tranquil zone, as spouse becomes demanding. Planning an overseas or an out of town journey to meet someone close cannot be ruled out for some. Good returns from property are likely to ease your financial situation. Students will do their parents proud by performing well in extra-curricular activities.

Love Focus: Your perpetually romantic mood will help keep the relationship aglow on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter