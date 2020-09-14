Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 14, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Saving money by making do with something less expensive will help you save a lot. Too many distractions can make professional work suffer. Health wise, the day appears to be great. Your positive outlook will help in making home a happy place. Your positive outlook will help in making home a happy place. Excellent showing on the academic front will help restore your confidence in your abilities. A positive gesture on the social front is certain to be appreciated, although it may not be expressed in words.

Love Focus: A stranger from the opposite camp may cast a spell on you on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 13,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Cost cutting measures instituted by you are poised to bring instant results. Losing your temper on the professional front will not only spoil moods, but also delay the progress of work. You will manage to control your urge for bingeing and eat right. Your enthusiasm is likely to rub off on a family youngster for wrapping up the task allotted. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. The day turns out well on the academic front and will help you achieve what you set out for.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep passions alive on the romantic front by some original thinking!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1,6,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will be able to figure out more ways of enhancing your income. A long absence from workplace may make you miss out on a project on the professional front. Body aches and pains troubling you for the last few days will disappear. A family reunion is on the cards and promises to be enjoyable. A chance to set out on an exciting trip may materialise for some. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Your preparation will become the key to your good showing in a competition. Your image on the social front is set to rise as you begin to win friends and influence people.

Love Focus: There are times when you want the clock to stop on the romantic front, today may be that day!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Money coming from a number of sources is likely to raise your spirits. Progress of work on the professional front is likely to pick up speed. This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. Changes on the domestic front will keep you in a buoyant mood today. A popular location is likely to be enjoyed by some. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market. An excellent day is foretold, which may find you touching the heights on the professional and academic fronts. Dreams of a lavish lifestyle will begin to be realised by those carving for it.

Love Focus: A relationship lovingly nurtured by you is likely to give you immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5,7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. This is an excellent period for you to excel professionally. You will be able to adopt a set physical routine through sheer will power to get back in shape. A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige by his or her good showing. A short vacation is possible, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! Unprecedented success is writ in bold letters on the academic front, so rejoice! A social function can bring you into the limelight.

Love Focus: Your love life can pass through a phase of turbulence.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Doing personal work for a senior will instantly grant you the most-favoured status! Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. Your one point programme of cutting costs will help conserve money. A family get-together will afford you a chance of meeting relations you had not met in years. You may drive down to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out. Those trying to sell property will find the day promising. Your resolve to do well on the academic front will soon find you tasting success. Your popularity on the social front is likely to rise.

Love Focus: Planning something exclusive for lover on the romantic front is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. Those highly rated for their skills can expect a favourable day at work. A fine balance of controlled diet and regular exercise will find you in your old dynamic mould. You endear yourself to parents and family elders by doing their bidding. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. Steps to acquire property may be underway. Tackling things well on the academic front will not be too difficult for some. Buying a new vehicle is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a romantic mood, so don’t let the opportunity go waste!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 5, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will succeed in discovering some other avenues of earning. Your ideas on the retail front will result in increased footfalls. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You love company of others and today there will be no dearth of it on the home front! A trip with family and friends is in the offing and will prove enjoyable. Shifting to a better residence is indicated for some. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to win the day for you.

Love Focus: Taking time off to strengthen your loving bonds on the romantic front will be a step in the right direction.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Financial front remains strong and offers a chance to splurge! Your practicality that even makes complicated things look simple will be in evidence today at work. Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. Family life will prove most fulfilling as you find spouse supportive. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but will make it enjoyable. A property issue may be settled in your favour. Helping out someone on the academic front is likely to give you immense satisfaction. You will be more tolerant to outside suggestions and even thaw towards people you dislike.

Love Focus: Lover may compel you for an outing with an offer you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A deal you have clinched may turn out to be a golden goose. Convincing a senior about your ideas will be a major battle won on the professional front. Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. A most enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. Driving off to a holiday destination cannot be ruled out for some. Your networking on the academic front is likely to remove many obstacles. You are likely to display your talents in something you are good at on the social front.

Love Focus: Mutual affection will be at its peak between married couples.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. A good break on the professional front is likely to open the doors for your future prospects. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Those looking for peace and quiet will find the domestic environment tranquil. A short journey will prove relaxing for those trying to unwind. Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate. Your unwavering confidence in your abilities will make a competitive situation on the academic front look like child’s play. You may take the initiative of organising something and inviting people over.

Love Focus: You will derive much satisfaction from the way things are moving on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your balance approach in a man management situation at work is likely to come under a lot of praise. An exercise buddy can be a blessing in disguise for some. Your tender words will help soothe the frayed nerves of a family member. Cash register may continue ringing non-stop, it is about time you enjoy the booty! Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit. Stress that had been building up regarding performance on the academic front is likely to dissipate as you do well. People are likely to throng your place today and keep you happily engaged.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to give you good advice, go by it rather than resisting it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

