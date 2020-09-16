Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 16, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Expect your property to remain in demand in the sellers market. Previous investments promise to bring in good returns. Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy amongst you. Bonhomie prevails on the home front as you keep your interfering nature in check. Something that you have submitted on the academic front is likely to be appreciated and come in for praise. Organising a party or a gathering is possible and will prove loads of fun. A pat on the back is in store for you on the professional front. Stars are most favourable for travel, so if you have not made any plans for holidaying, do so now.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with may feel hesitant to take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Affordable rent can be expected in a place where you want to hire accommodation. Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. You are likely to find yourself in a powerful position in a situation that warrants bargaining. A promising project will help those in the creative field to earn well. Coaching classes or private tuitions may be the answer to your problems on the academic front. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may need to move on to greener pastures to up their chances of meeting their soul mate!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 20, 25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Something new started at work will be completed satisfactorily. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. An out of town settlement plan loos to be completely supported by the family. Getting a good offer on the academic front is likely, but will require efforts. You are likely to gain popularity on the social front because of your helpful nature. Buying something big is on the cards as you manage your finances well. Travel bug is likely to bite some and coax them to enjoy some interesting places.

Love Focus: There is not much sense in straining relations with a person, just because someone close doesn’t like him or her.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Family members will extend help to lessen your burden on the home front. A new and exhilarating experience awaits you on a trip that you are contemplating. Some signs on the financial front will appear encouraging. Going on the professional front will be easy today and give you time to clear the backlog. Your focus on the academic front remains unwavering and will help you achieve your objective. Something you wanted to achieve on the personal front will now be possible. You may start something new on the health front. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns.

Love Focus: A matchmaking process may get underway for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 1,8,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some long pending changes on the home front are likely to be implemented. Problems on the financial front get sorted out and a financial boom is foreseen. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some. Support is in store for those lagging behind on the academic front. You will get the chance to finish something important. An issue at work which is giving you tense moments will be finally sorted out. Your own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. Those travelling a long distance are likely to make a good time.

Love Focus: News on the romantic front promises to be encouraging.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Meeting friends and relations is on the cards and will give you immense joy. Some good investment opportunities may catch your fancy and prompt you to park your money in them. You will successfully curb the temptation for junk food to retain good health. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. There is a fair chance of finalising the sale of a property. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition. Your aptitude for multitasking will be much in evidence today as you finish your tasks efficiently.

Love Focus: Someone’s attention may prove distracting, but may kick start a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 15, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A journey may be undertaken on someone’s invitation. You may find your drive to excel building up on the academic front and is likely to take you places. Those in urgent need of money can expect a helping hand. Those getting out of shape will find time to resume their workouts. Performance of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all. Something that you are apprehensive of now will prove to be the right step at a later date. You are likely to become an indispensable member of a project on the professional front.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to shower love on you today and brighten the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit. Monetarily, things look bright as money comes from various sources. You will succeed in proving a point on the professional front and come into the notice of those who matter. Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one. On the academic front, you will be able to adhere to your preparation schedule without any problems. Travelling with your near and dear ones will be fun. Friends and well wishers are likely to gather to brighten up the domestic front.

Love Focus: Someone special may come to meet you and brighten up the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to support spouse’s ideas wholeheartedly for changes on the home front. Financial stability is assured due to previous investments. Professional achievements will help in getting you to the next step on the career front. Home remedy is likely to prove beneficial in containing a minor ailment. A source of tension that had been bugging you for sometime on the academic front is likely to disappear. Helping out someone in need may be topmost on your mind. A trip with friends will not only be exciting, but refreshing too. Property matters are likely to lean favourably on your side.

Love Focus: You can plan out a fun evening with your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is the right time to train a family youngster in household chores. A property deal is likely to get finalised. Improvement in financial situation is foreseen. Academically, your mental clarity and power of retention will hold you in good stead. You will manage to make yourself at home even when things don’t go your way. Much of what you do at work today will bring you into the good books of those who matter. Home remedy is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with a recurring ailment.

Love Focus: Finding love will not be difficult, you only have to wish for it!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Number: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. You may get a good profit from a deal that you have just concluded. You will have the power to mould anything your way at work today. Those regular in workouts will find a distinct improvement in their health and fitness. You are likely to judge a situation correctly on the academic front and benefit. Spending time with family today will prove much rewarding than hitting the road with friends. An exciting trip is on the cards and will prove lots of fun.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are blessed with the God’s gift of applying yourself intelligently to the task at hand. Financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. Days of rest between days of workouts promise to keep you fresh and energetic. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance. Making the right moves on the academic front will get you what you seek. You desire best of both the worlds – work and family – and you shall have it! If travel is on your mind for doing something specific go right ahead, whether someone accompanies you or not.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter