Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 17, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those unwell will show marked improvement in their condition. A reminder will be in order to get your money back from someone you have loaned it to. An overseas partnership will bear fruit even beyond your expectations. You can be much sought after on the social front for organising something special. Meeting relatives you have not met since long is on the cards. Visiting places you have not seen in years is possible and will be lots of fun. Getting a new house constructed is possible for some.

Love Focus: It is not in your nature to disappoint anyone displaying even a semblance of romantic feelings for you, so go forth and enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Solid efforts will be required to make things move on the domestic front, but you will succeed. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work. Excessive worries about health prove meaningless, as you remain hale and hearty. A positive reply to a wedding proposal can be expected by the eligible. Travelling out of town in the company of friends cannot be ruled out. Purchasing your dream house may still remain beyond your reach despite the downturn. This is a good time to account for your assets on the financial front.

Love Focus: Getting into two minds regarding someone who seems interested in you on the romantic front may delay the inevitable!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 22, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Good company is likely to make a journey pleasurable. You will manage to handle a contentious issue competently on the work front. Health remains excellent, as you become increasingly health conscious. Family life will be fulfilling and chances of a family youngster doing you proud cannot be ruled out. It is best to have a laid back approach and enjoy what is thrown your way. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangles. Don’t take things on face value on the financial front, especially while investing.

Love Focus: Today, there is a strong possibility of meeting an old flame and bringing the excitement of yore back into your life!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may go out of your way to handle an ugly situation on the domestic front and make the environment tension-free. Seniors can have high expectations from you regarding a project; it is up to you to prove them right. Your focus and hard work will help make you earn more than before. Problems on the health front will soon become a thing of the past for some. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. It is not difficult to win someone over for a favour, but you need to have the will. Frequent travelling may prove fatiguing, so take adequate breaks.

Love Focus: Someone introduced to you on the social front can become your love interest, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Desire for change from the daily grind may motivate you for a short vacation. Dream to own a property, that you have taken a fancy to, may take some time in becoming a reality. Your colleagues at work will be most supportive and will even share your burden in your absence. An exercise regimen or an outdoor activity taken up now will prove most beneficial on the fitness front. Visitors from out of town may upset your set daily routine, but meeting them will prove most exciting. Offer your services without any self-interest and you will stand to benefit. A tight situation on the financial front may worry you, but it will only be a temporary phase.

Love Focus: You may have to spend extra time in something that crops up unannounced on the professional front.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Money from sources other than salary will materialise and make your financial front strong. You will need to keep a close tab on your employees or subordinates for a project entrusted to them. Better diet and an active life may be adopted by some for improving health and fitness. There will be a perceptible change in the attitude of a short-tempered family member, much to everyone’s relief. There may not be any takers for your ideas initially, but persistence will pay. Driving to an out of station destination for something specific or just to let your hair down is possible. Possession of a property that had been booked before is possible.

Love Focus: Love life promises to be most fulfilling, as you make special efforts to please lover.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A family function is likely to bring you back into the mainstream and give a chance to meet all. Your skills and expertise will help you in establishing yourself at the workplace. A bonus or an increment is in the pipeline and will brighten your day! Maintaining daily routine and adopting an active lifestyle is indicated for some on the health front. Attending a wedding or a function is on the cards and may even take you out of town. If you are travelling by road, expect the journey to be comfortable. Those looking to buy property are likely to get one at bargain price.

Love Focus: There is much you want to express, but may find yourself at a loss for words on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Number: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Someone may misguide you regarding a real estate matter, so be careful. Financially, you are likely to achieve stability and consolidate your position. You will manage to impress one and all by your gift of the gab on the work front. You may will yourself to achieve physical fitness by taking up an exercise regimen. Old is gold, but familiarity also breeds contempt, so tread carefully on the marital front, lest you offend partner. Participating in a sporting event is foreseen and will prove good for you. Planning a vacation with family or friends is a foregone conclusion, so expect a scintillating time!

Love Focus: Spending time with the one you love is indicated and promises much excitement.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A short-tempered family member may surprise you by remaining cool, despite deliberate provocation. You can face difficulties in bagging a lucrative assignment, but you will succeed in the end. There is scant chance of money spent by you on someone getting reimbursed. Adopting a better lifestyle is indicated for some and will keep them fit and healthy. Sale of house or property is indicated for some. You are likely to bond well with a particular individual of the opposite camp! Travelling to a distant place will come as a welcome break and help you refresh and rejuvenate.

Love Focus: You will feel an emotional connect with someone who has taken an instant liking for you, is it romance knocking on the door?

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Success on the romantic front is foretold. You are likely to make good time in a journey. Several opportunities for furthering your career are likely to come your way, but you will have to seize them. Demanding your own salary figure may not seem so farfetched now, as it had been previously. Peace prevails on the family front, as an amicable decision is reached regarding a family matter. This is the right time to draw your will. Eating healthy food and maintaining an active lifestyle may become an obsession with you, but is likely to benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: A whirlwind romance that some of you are enjoying may be taken to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Positive thoughts are likely to fill you with good vibes and keep you mentally and physically fit. Finger in every pie will keep you abreast at work and make you fully prepared for any eventuality. Shopping may be topmost on your mind today, but it will be only for the essentials. Your contribution to the domestic front may not get praise, but will be acknowledged in certain other ways. A good offer on the property front is foreseen. Your liveliness will prove infectious and turn even the most negative person positive. It is a good idea to plan out a short break from the routine, but you will have to be practical about taking leave from work.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as you are able to devote more time to lover now.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Stability on the financial front is foreseen and may allow you to plan on purchasing something big. Those appearing for interviews will need a thorough understanding of all the current issues. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regime is indicated for some and will help bring them back in shape. A family function is on the cards and will provide an opportunity to renew old relationships. This is a good time to book an apartment or a flat. You may find yourself in a celebratory mood today and may plan a fun outing with your near and dear ones. A drive round the countryside is possible and may provide a welcome break from the routine.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind today, so take pains to make the evening special!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

