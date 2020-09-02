Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 2, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family member staying separated is likely to return home for a few days. If travel is on your mind, today appears an ideal day for an outing. A donation can be expected by those running an NGO. Those thinking of selling a property will be able to get buyers with deep pockets. Academic pressure can lay heavy on your mind, but you will manage to keep your nose above water and cruise smoothly. Your hard work is likely to bring you into the limelight at work. Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you.

Love Focus: Chance to be close to the one you secretly love looks bright today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. Something that you wanted to get done on the home front is likely to be initiated now. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute. Campus recruitment can become a reality for some. Salary and perks curtailed previously are likely to be restored. Those entangled in red tape will be able to get their job done without much hassle.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love with someone who shares your interests.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some issues that seem unlikely to get resolved on the family front will begin to move towards a solution. Those pursuing sports may find themselves in excellent form. Your adventurous spirit is likely to take you to someplace fun. Some of you may be on the verge of finalising a property. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front. This is a good day for those wanting to get something done from a public department. You will succeed in maintaining stability on the financial front. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspiration gets fulfilled as you make all the right moves to attract the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Adopting a healthy diet to achieve good health will be a step in the right direction. Your ideas and suggestions about something important are likely to be accepted on the home front. Making plans for a vacation with someone close is possible and will be lots of fun. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain. Your rising prestige on the academic or professional front will keep you in a happy state of mind today. You will feel delighted in receiving a payment you had given up as lost. You are likely to be way ahead of others on the professional front.

Love Focus: Meeting future soul mate cannot be ruled out, so keep your eyes peeled!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): The day proves favourable as you get a chance to finish a lot of things today. Parents will be supportive and help you in achieving your dreams. A long drive undertaken by some today is likely to be a pleasant one. A suitable accommodation is likely to come within grasp of those looking for one. Those preparing for exams will be able to find someone to clear their doubts. Financially, you will get to save a lot as you make others foot the bill for you! You can be nominated to an important post in your official capacity. Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful.

Love Focus: Lover not keeping his or her promise may get you upset, but this will happen for a valid reason.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Spending time with family is on the cards for some. You may share a journey with an interesting individual, who may become a good friend of yours. Some positive developments are likely to take place on the property front. Preparations for an approaching examination are likely to get underway in full swing as you find your focus. Worries regarding money may be laid to rest as you reap rich dividends through past investments. Pending paperwork can minimise your chances of winning a deal on the business front. Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world.

Love Focus: Spouse will find ways to please you on the love front, so enjoy while it lasts!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You manage to play your cards well and avoid getting involved in a contentious issue at home. An opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere. Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket. Clearing a tough competition or getting a call from some prestigious organisation cannot be ruled out. A hike in salary or some additional perks cannot be ruled out. Something that you have accomplished on the professional front is likely to give you an immense sense of satisfaction. You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will not have to wait too long, as love comes a calling!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those ailing for long will find their condition much improved than before. You gain fame on the social front as you take upon yourself to organise a family function. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared. Good news on the property front is expected and can take you a step closer to your dream. Help and support will be forthcoming for those facing a competition or exam. You will find yourself financially more secure now, than in the past. Your presentation skills are likely to make you indispensable to the organisation you are working for.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and falling head over heels for someone cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Changes that you were keen on will be initiated on the home front. A hand of friendship may bring your rival to the negotiating table regarding a property in dispute. Keeping in touch with the achievers will be a step in the right direction on the academic front. Some good news on the financial front is in the offing. Professionals are likely to consolidate their position and will become much sought after. You are likely to resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Your close association with someone at work may turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those afflicted with a lifestyle disease will be able to keep it in check and enjoy good health. A gathering of friends and relations is likely to keep you entertained today. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some. On the academic front, you are likely to find yourself in a favourable situation. Money comes to you from various sources and add to your wealth. You will be able to forge ahead on the professional front by being more methodical than you already are.

Love Focus: You love travelling and can make plans with lover for a romantic evening out today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 13, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good news may greet you on the family front as a suitable match is found for the eligible. Much travelling is foreseen today and will be to your advantage, both personally and professionally. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam. A good investment opportunity comes your way and you are likely to make the most of it. You are likely to be instrumental in sealing a lucrative deal on the professional front. Good sense to make changes in lifestyle is likely to dawn on those ailing due to poor dietary habits.

Love Focus: Some of you may become bold enough to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those staying separated from the family are likely to get a chance to visit home. Suitable accommodation is likely to be taken on rent by those looking for one. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties. Acting as a mediator in sorting out the differences between friends is likely to give you a high. You will be able to curb wasteful expenditure without affecting your quality of life. Keeping good health will not be too difficult as you become more health conscious. You will be able to curb wasteful expenditure without affecting your quality of life.

Love Focus: You can have a soft corner for someone you feel attracted to at workplace.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter