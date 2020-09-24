Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 24, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Getting some lucrative offers on the job front may become a reality for some. Those leading sedentary lifestyles will find the will power to go in for regular workouts. Hard work and perseverance are likely to open some new avenues for earning. You will be able to give solution to a domestic problem that will appeal to all family members. Your efforts and preparation will not let you down on the academic front. Those travelling by road can expect to make good time. A new acquisition is likely to add to your existing assets.

Love Focus: You are likely to find a nice place to spend with someone close.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A minor cut or bruise will heal quickly under the loving care of spouse or someone close. Some of you can take steps at mending a strained relationship. A home remedy is likely to get the ailing hundred percent fit. This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. You will manage to get the things done that you had desired for long on the domestic front. A property can come in your name through inheritance. Highway driving is likely to prove fun as you make good speed.

Love Focus: Business that seemed down in the dumps will start looking up for some business persons.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): If financial independence is what you seek, this is what you are going to get soon. Your intelligence and tact will keep you a step ahead of rivals on the professional front. Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. Those trying to lose weight are likely to find someone’s advice convincing! This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. Those facing an exam or a competition are likely to surprise even themselves by their excellent showing. Meeting old friends and colleague will be much fun and keep you popular. Undertaking an enjoyable journey cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: You are likely to find love under the most unexpected circumstances.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Today, some of you may be busy organising a party or a get-together at home. A family friend may take you on an exciting leisure trip. A friend is likely to share his/her fitness mantra with you. Tackling a workplace problem early on will be in your favour. You have nothing to worry about on the professional or academic front, as you take the bull by the horns. This is an excellent day for anything related to property. A property deal is likely to lift up your spirits.

Love Focus: This is an ideal time for lovebirds to fly the coop and tie the knot!

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Doing the balancing act between two feuding parties on the domestic front will help you get away unscathed! Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. Your consistent performance may line you up for added perks or promotion. Your attempt on the academic front is likely to succeed and get you what you want. Much fun is in store for those taking a break from their daily routine. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. A property deal is likely to turn out favourable.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on some and usher in romance.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Things look up for you on the professional front, as you improve your performance. Those ailing for long can expect a miraculous recovery. Financially, you will have nothing to worry about, as money flows in. Spending time with the young ones is likely to rejuvenate you. Take help on the domestic front, instead of overburdening yourself. Becoming a house owner may be on your mind and you will work towards acquiring it. You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather or your mood, you are likely to feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Impromptu family gathering is likely to lift up your spirits. Someone can extend a helping hand on the monetary front. Your large heartedness can win the admiration of subordinates. You derive immense satisfaction in doing your bit in coming back in shape. Those facing an exam or a competition are likely to surprise even themselves by their excellent showing. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high.

Love Focus: Forming a new relationship on the romantic front is an exciting possibility.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will finally be able to realise your dream on the professional front. Taking up jogging or brisk walking is a step in the right direction. Embarking on a money-making venture with a close associate promises to get you good profits. You will be able to exorcise the demons of your mind by focusing on the positive. You are likely to put in the required efforts on the academic front to improve your performance. Driving around in a new vehicle cannot be ruled out. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house.

Love Focus: Some of you may seek the chance of introducing lover to your family to take your affair to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Suggestions given on the home front will not only be welcomed, but implemented too! Those involved in outdoor activities are likely to get thoroughly refreshed. Word-of-mouth publicity is likely to kick start a retail business for some retailers. You are likely to leave your competitors far behind by your sterling performance on the academic front. Travel to a holiday destination is indicated. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today.Good earning is likely to counter your rising expenditure. You will be able to minimise your mistakes at work and earn praise. Mental tension will become a thing of the past as you employ some good stress-busting techniques. Excellent performance on the academic may come as a big relief for those getting the heebie-jeebies. A celebration is in the offing and may motivate you to organise something at home. Accept delay rather than speeding up on the road.

Love Focus: Mutual love and respect will go a long way in strengthening your bonds with the other half.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. Previous dues you had been waiting for are likely to be received soon. Changes made on the professional front promise to make you career-wise upwardly mobile. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. Keep a close track of the progress of construction initiated by you. You can get into two minds regarding undertaking a journey, but will choose the right option.

Love Focus: You will manage to take out time for a spot of romance with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will feel confident enough to take up some important work on the professional front. Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. Financially, you are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. Love and caring will find you move ever closer to your near and dear ones. Some additions and alterations to an existing property may be initiated. You remain strong on the academic front and shine in whatever you participate in. An exciting time is foreseen in a vacation, but something may keep nagging your mind.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction is likely to pull you towards someone from the opposite camp and make love blossom!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

