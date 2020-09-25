Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 25, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A new vehicle or a major appliance will elevate you from the category of have-nots. Someone may appear rude and arrogant, but is loyal and trustworthy, so overlook his or her shortcomings. Speculation offers some good returns, but only if you study the market in depth. It will be important to impress those around, but limit the expenditure wherever you can. Enthusiasm of a family member will be infectious and will make others join in. Those on a vacation should not throw caution to the wind regarding their health. Those travelling should be careful not to accept anything from co-passengers.

Love Focus: Having a crush on a new colleague or associate cannot be ruled out, but don’t be impulsive in matters of the heart!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Someone close to you may smooth talk you into parting with money, but he or she may not succeed. Inadequate returns in the present job may force some to quit and look towards greener pastures. You may have to go the extra mile to ensure that an event or a function is concluded satisfactorily. Your attempts to sell a property may not get immediate response, but perseverance will pay. Getting an electronic item or a piece of jewellery as a gift is certain to raise your spirits. A person of the opposite gender with whom you had interacted for a short while may become a pest and harass you mentally. A trip down the memory lane will help bring the loved ones together.

Love Focus: If you are facing turbulence in your relationship and finding faults with partner, remember it takes two to tango!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Money makes the world go round will be proved today, as making advance payments helps in removing the bureaucratic hassles. Adopting a comfortable routine is likely to up your productivity on the professional front. Those on the quest for a perfect body will have to start a regular exercise regime right from now. Remain cool even when provoked in a domestic situation. You will manage to create the right atmosphere for preparing something important. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Be clear of the fine print, before you take steps to acquire a new house or shop, as you may be taken for a ride.

Love Focus: You will not be particularly interested in acting on the suggestions of lover or spouse, so be tactful in saying no.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Success on the professional or domestic front will put all health problems in the background. You may go in for a major alteration in your home or office.An enjoyable time in office is foreseen, as you get some time to yourself. Those playing the stocks are likely to get tempted to buy more than they had planned to. You may not be in complete picture, so don’t base your judgement on limited information and make decisions. A change of scene through a short vacation or local trip is possible. An issue pertaining to property or wealth needs to be taken up on priority.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, positive indications from the opposite camp may be forthcoming soon.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Money given to a friend for investment purposes will be returned many times over! Disinterest and lack of persistence at work may put you on the wrong side of seniors. Those obsessed with acquiring a perfect body will do well to take the advice of a fitness expert. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money. You will need to do something special to celebrate a special event, so get started right now. Arrival of a relative or friend is likely to brighten up the day for you. A drive to the countryside is likely to give you the thrills.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, lover may ask you for an outing or a movie today, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): If you are awaiting a payment, it will come to you in due course of time, unless you chase it. Good earning is certain to make a difference to the quality of life, especially of engineers and architects. A daily fitness programme followed religiously will soon show results. Spouse will be supportive, but don’t things for granted! Be careful on the road. Positive thoughts will inundate you, making you feel at the top of the world today. If you are a property owner, you get a chance to multiply your immovable assets.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, instant gratification is what you seek and what you get today, so have an enjoyable outing with partner!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Be judicious in your spending, as a financial crunch stares right in the face. If you get the go ahead, go right ahead without dilly-dallying or you may not be complete the task. Those obsessed with weight loss are likely to harm themselves. You manage to put the agitated mind of a family member at ease by your soothing words. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. Influencing someone to turn things in your favour may meet with mixed success. An overseas journey is indicated for attending a wedding or ceremony.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, do remember partner’s special day or you may get into big trouble!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Paying the last instalment for a property will come as a great relief to the salaried. There are enough earning opportunities for you, but fitting them in your time frame may be a problem. The aches and pains that had been troubling you simply disappear, making you feel fit as a fiddle. You may feel reluctant to approach someone influential for a personal favour, but you won’t have much choice. You may have to postpone a trip or task, due to circumstances beyond your control. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with someone special shows all signs of blossoming into romance.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5. 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Regular inflow of money will take care of everyday expenditure of part-time workers. Your regular exercise regime may tire you out, so take a break and start afresh. You will need to keep your emotions in check at work, especially while discussing a contentious issue with higher ups. Now is the time to invest in property, if you want good returns. Developing contacts with influential people is likely to ease personal problems. A child or younger sibling may need the freedom of staying out late. A trekking or strenuous outdoor activity is best avoided.

Love Focus: Prospects of marriage may brighten the horizon of a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will do well to wait a bit more. If you get a toehold in something that you aspire for, there is no stopping you! Eating may be a tool to counter frustrations, but don’t overdo it and eat healthy. A family member may get upset over a trivial issue, but handle him or her with soft gloves. Keep travelling to a minimum, if facing any health problem. A power game is likely to ensue at work, but things will work in your favour. You will get the chance to make important decisions involving money.

Love Focus: Your choice of spending time outdoors may not be agreed to by lover, so arrive at a compromise to enjoy the day.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 13.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may organise a get together at your place in honour of a guest from another city. On the work front, there is a likelihood of a situation developing, where you may have to take a stand. This is not the day to sit idle, so plan something exciting! A good day is foreseen for getting a much awaited luxury item. A chance encounter with someone influential is likely to solve your current problems. Good bank balance may make you think on the lines of saving for the rainy day. A health tip from an expert will do wonders in regaining a slim and trim figure.

Love Focus: Little time that you spend with lover today may not satiate your appetite for romance!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Check your expenditure, if you want to save at the end of the month. Health initiative will prove beneficial, only if you are able to maintain it. Good job prospects are foreseen for those seeking employment in IT industry. Blessings of a family elder will be reserved for you for your helpful nature. You will need to remain guarded to protect your interests. Those bitten by the travel bug may start planning a vacation now. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to give you the silent treatment for something that you have done, so kiss and make up!

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

