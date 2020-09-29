Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 29, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Eating right is the key to your good health and will keep you fit and energetic. Time well spent with friends is likely to rejuvenate you. Your multitasking abilities are likely to gain your instant recognition at work. Have money, will spend’ may become your motto as you start to earn well. An offer of a prime piece of property is likely, but it may come with its share of hassles. Heartening news on the academic front is likely to warm the cockles of your heart. A journey, possibly related to education, could be in the offing, perhaps with friends.

Love Focus: Some of you are set to improve your love life, so expect a great day on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8,10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will remain totally satisfied on the professional front. You will manage to overcome lethargy and make yourself health conscious. You will manage to conserve money and boost your savings. On the family front, you are likely to kiss and make up, and salvage a situation from turning ugly. Your hard work and thorough preparation will find you perform excellently on the academic front. Travel will become easier on Saturday. Your sense of direction will be spot on target. Going in for a property at this juncture will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Excitement of yesteryears may be missing from a long-term relationship, but mutual efforts will help.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will manage to remain on the right side of someone who matters at work. Taking up jogging or walks is a step in the right direction. You are poised for enjoying good profits from a venture that you have initiated. You enjoy most when in the company of your near and dear ones, so expect such a gathering soon! Travelling for fun is much indicated. You will find things easing out a bit on the academic front. A home loan is likely to be repaid finally and a new house possessed.

Love Focus: Someone’s feeble response on the love front may disappoint you, but treat it as a temporary phase!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. Remaining surrounded by your near and dear ones will be therapeutic. Money via an inheritance or gift is likely for some. You may be gearing up to commence a new career, so expect things to go your way. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all. On the academic front, you can afford to relax as things become easier for you. Talk of travelling to distant and exotic places could come up at a gathering of family and friends.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically linked with someone you secretly love is rife.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Pulling out all the stops in achieving what you want at work or on the academic front will soon find you in a position of strength. Eating right will keep all your bodily systems on the go. You will be able to turn your ideas into action as you achieve stability on both professional and financial fronts. You can expect spouse or a family elder to provide you full support. Much fun is in store for those travelling on a vacation. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today.

Love Focus: Lover may compel you to find time for love from your busy schedule today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Financially, it appears to be a satisfying day with money coming your way. Chance for an official trip is likely to materialise soon. Health-conscious will find some new route to fitness. You are likely to set an example for others to follow at work. Expect a family reunion as a family member is likely to drop in from out of town or country soon. A social gathering is likely to provide a chance to meet your old buddies. Good preparation will keep you well prepared to meet any situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Making a positive start on the romantic front is likely to give you oodles of confidence.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to remain in an upbeat mood today, as things move satisfactorily in all spheres. A payment you had given up as lost may be received. A professional breakthrough is likely to catapult you to greater heights. You will be able to devote equal time to family and work. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. You will be confident enough to perform well on the academic front. Those planning a vacation will get lucky to get a good bargain.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Support of the family will help you in accomplishing your dream. Things brighten on the financial front. Professionally, you are firmly placed in your saddle. Some of you are likely to enjoy travelling with near and dear ones. Your luck turns for the better on the academic front. Good turn done to someone will not go unacknowledged. Some of you are likely to enjoy travelling with near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to figure prominently in your life soon.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some difficulties on the work front will be successfully tackled. An old problem you are suffering from may aggravate through your own negligence. You will have enough to invest in most popular schemes. You will find family most supportive of your ideas. Those travelling on a long journey are likely to find love. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property. You may throw a party or organise something for your near and dear ones on the social front. Your dogged persistence in doing well is certain to have a positive outcome on the academic front.

Love Focus: Prematurely declaring your love for someone may prove counterproductive and put your intentions under question.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Marriage or some celebration in the family may get you happily involved. A lucrative deal can bring you into a lot of money. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the academic or professional front. You will get the time to consolidate your position on the academic front. You will remain much in demand on the social front due to your helpful and friendly nature. An exciting trip with friends cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you may be on the verge of buying a property.

Love Focus: Those still single are likely to meet someone, who shares their tastes and interests.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Luck finally smiles on you both on the personal and professional fronts. Health remains satisfactory and mind, cool. Positive steps will help resolve a financial worry bugging you of late. A family member is likely to take some burden off your shoulders. An exciting time is assured for those travelling for fun. A lucky day as far as academics is concerned, as you will be able to deliver what is expected of you. Someone is likely to undertake a journey, especially to meet you. Some of you can work towards acquiring a property.

Love Focus: Recent developments on the romantic front may delight you no end.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Professionally or academically, you won’t have much to worry about. Your desire for good health can only be achieved through a disciplined life style. Financial constraints that you had been experiencing of late will become a thing of the past. Someone in the family may volunteer to share your workload. Some of you can use a carpool to go to office. You will find yourself growing from strength to strength on the academic front. A piece of property may be given out on rent.

Love Focus: Search for those looking for a suitable match is likely to end.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

