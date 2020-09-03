Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 3, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An official trip is likely to be made into a leisure one by those out to have a great time. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon. Meeting people you get along with well is likely to make the day enjoyable for you. A happy financial situation promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. You will be able to put your best foot forward before higher ups at work.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction and meeting of the minds can launch a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You maintain good health through your determination to continue regular workouts. Parents or family elders may expect you to go along with a decision that they have taken, but don’t worry it will be in your favour. Travelling just to meet someone close is possible for some. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns. You remain secure, as previous investments keep you financially strong. Reputation on the professional or academic front gets boosted as your performance is lauded by all.

Love Focus: You can find yourself in romantic mood today, so make an evening out with lover your topmost priority today!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2,8,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Much caring and sharing at home is likely to keep you happy and contented. This is a good day to undertake a journey, if you are planning to travel out of town. Some positive developments on the property front are indicated. Better opportunities come your way as you continue to perform well on the academic front. Financially, you will be very well off and continue to add to your wealth. Those learning something new on the work front will finally get the hang of it. You will be more inclined to shed bad habits in the interest of health.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction and meeting of the minds can launch a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You can derive immense satisfaction by making the home front aesthetically appealing. Stars for travel look bright and your programme for a journey will go as per plans. Constructing a house or acquiring an apartment cannot be ruled out for some. Academic difficulties will get sorted out, as you seem determined to give your best. Some of you will manage to come out of financial uncertainty and achieve stability. You are good at what you do and results gained on the professional front will vouch for it! You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are slated to take their first step today and usher in romance in their lives.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 15,26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A marriage proposal for the eligible in the family can be received. A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring, but will achieve your objective. A property matter promises to turn out the way you had wanted it to. You are likely to find your focus on the academic front, despite distractions. Financial condition of those down in the dumps is set to improve. Your good work will earn you a prestigious assignment on the professional front. You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim.

Love Focus: Romantic life looks up, thanks to your boldness in taking things in your own hands.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3,8,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): The day will remain satisfactory as you get a chance to enjoy the company of your friends and relatives. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement. Public figures are likely to be praised for their contribution to a common cause. A happy financial situation promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. You are good at what you do and results gained on the professional front will vouch for it! A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders.

Love Focus: Those eligible may do well to take some time to think over a marriage proposal.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: F

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A family member may be forthcoming in extending a helping hand, but may need guidance. Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation. A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings. Preparing for an exam or competition will come along smoothly, as you remain steady. You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. Successfully crossing all hurdles in getting what you want at work is foretold. You are likely to enjoy good health as you resolve to take up some physical activity seriously.

Love Focus: Search on the matrimonial front may begin in the right earnest for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Condition of those ailing is set to improve by leaps and bounds and get them firmly on the road to good health. Family life will cruise along smoothly as you resolve to remain positive under all circumstances. Enjoying a ride with someone close cannot be ruled out for some. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest. Academic excellence is likely to get you on the forefront in the job market. You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. Your professional stars are on the ascendant and will help make your mark on the career front.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will make you feel satiated and strengthen your loving bonds on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 9,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to get full liberty on the home front to exercise your initiative. If you are planning to escape the daily grind, the day offers a great opportunity for travelling to someplace peaceful. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. Encouraging developments on the career front are foreseen for some. Keeping good health may become your motto soon, as you take positive steps towards a healthy lifestyle.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may turn into wedding bells for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6,23,29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Keeping pace with fitness buffs is indicated and promises to keep you in good health. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. A leisure trip is foreseen and will help ease your mind. You will be able to buy the property you had been wanting for long. Professionally and academically, a good phase begins that will give you an edge over others. You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. New clientele and soaring reputation promises to give young professionals a new high.

Love Focus: Positive response from someone you secretly love, but are afraid to approach will warm the cockles of your heart.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 4,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Health front looks ‘healthy’, as you find yourself fit and energetic today. You will be able to get the things done that you had desired for long on the domestic front. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. A misunderstanding with regard to property will be cleared, bringing a big sigh of relief. Past investments will make you feel financially secure. A chance to become part of a prestigious organisation is on the horizon for some.

Love Focus: Secret lovers will be able to come out of the closet as things become favourable for them on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3,9,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. Today, you must give a thought to property issues. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition. It is an excellent day to meet people you have not met in years. This seems to be a good day to catch up on pending issues at work. Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. Against all odds, you will be able to manage your finances well.

Love Focus: A good word put in by someone is likely to help the eligible get a suitable mate.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12,16,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

