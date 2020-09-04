Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 4, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Family ties are set to get strengthened through a marriage. A journey may prove to be thrilling and help you enjoy to the hilt. You will competently deal with the legal aspects of a property issue. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front. Someone’s praise may put you on cloud nine on the social front. Excellent earning opportunities come your way. If it is your own work, you will be on the forefront to see it to completion. You are likely to choose some good options on the health front.

Love Focus: Paucity of time may not allow you to spend much time with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): There is a fair chance of spending an enjoyable time with your near and dear ones today. You can become a part of a fun trip being organised by a friend. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front. Your attempts to keep the domestic expenditure to the bare minimum will meet with success. An official trip materialises and opens the doors for newer opportunities. Some of you will resolve to come back in shape and may even join a new workout regimen.

Love Focus: Terms and condition are okay in business or profession, but have no place on the romantic front, remember that.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Spending time with children or younger siblings will help in cementing loving bonds. Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers. Some of you will be motivated enough to put in extra hours on the academic front. Good investments will ensure profuse growth of your money tree on the financial front. You will find things moving the way you want them at work today.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with can go all out to make your evening enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will manage to remain regular in your fitness schedule. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. Those travelling for fun can expect a time of their lives, but only if in the company of those they feel comfortable with. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. Financially, you are not likely to face much problem as previous investments keep your bank balance healthy. This is the right time on the career front to strike, when the iron is hot.

Love Focus: You may get your chance today on the romantic front, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your focus can be health at this juncture and taking up an exercise regimen just to come back in shape cannot be ruled out. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Those planning to buy a property will find it easy to raise a home loan. Focus is likely to slowly return and help consolidate your position on the academic front. Good financial phase starts for you now and make your worries on the monetary front disappear. Professionally, you are likely to become more popular and attract more clientele.

Love Focus: Promises made by lover on the romantic front are likely to be kept.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will manage to steer to total fitness by adhering to your daily routine. You may get some excellent advice from a family member that will get you out of a sticky wicket. There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. Some of you are likely to join a group to resolve difficulties on the academic front. Things begin to look up on the financial front as gains accrue. Those compelled to take up another job due to circumstances beyond their control are likely to get a glowing referral from their previous employers.

Love Focus: Someone may set your heart aflutter on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Worries facing you on the professional front disappear as you manage to set things right. You will resolve to remain regular in your workouts just to remain fit. Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one. Praise awaits some on the academic front, as you excel in your field. Wealth comes to you from various sources and promises to fill up your coffers to the brim.

Love Focus: Romantic stars burn bright as you reciprocate someone’s interest in you.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Something included in your diet is likely to have a positive effect on your overall health. You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favourable on the home front. A short vacation is likely to be planned, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Good time management may become your strong point in an exam. Monetary position is likely to get strengthened as you manage your finances well. A pat on the back for a job well done can be expected by those new to the job.

Love Focus: Someone’s intriguing romantic interest in you is likely to draw you closer to them.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those separated from family may soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. An important personal work entailing travelling out of town will be completed successfully. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Planning something with class fellow that is mutually beneficial to both on the academic front is possible today. Cutting corners and tightening belts will help you save a lot. Some of you will get the opportunity to enhance your workplace skills. You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you.

Love Focus: Chances of wedding bells tolling for the eligible cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21):Those staying away from the family are likely to plan a meet up soon. You are likely to derive much pleasure in organising a trip out of town. Chances of sealing a lucrative property deal cannot be ruled out for some. Someone is likely to become your mentor and help you out of a difficult situation on the academic front. You are likely to save a lot in a financial venture and have enough to begin a new one too! An excellent opportunity is on the horizon for the salaried. Focus on health will become your priority and will have a positive fallout on your fitness.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will turn out to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your efforts on the professional front are likely to be lauded by those who matter. Someone can motivate you to take up fitness training to maintain good health. Making things easy for someone in the family will get you a lot of praise. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. Legalities in acquiring a house or a flat will be completed without much hassle. Someone is likely to spoon feed you on the academic front and remove all your doubts. You are likely to consolidate your financial position and be better placed monetarily.

Love Focus: You are likely to get a chance to go for an outing with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. Your work on the home front is likely to be cut into half by someone’s help today. You can be invited to accompany someone interesting on a journey. Investing in real estate will be the step in the right direction, as you are likely to get handsome returns. There is some scope of improving your scores on the academic front, so go for it. The day turns out excellent for you as you pursue your goal with single-minded devotion. Capital will not be a problem for those diversifying in business. Good networking and a gift of gab will turn the tide on the professional front in your favour.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to lead the way today on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

