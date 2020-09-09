Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 9, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those who had taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. A lot of encouragement from the family is in store for those wanting to do something different. You are likely to own a place soon that you can call your own. Assistance sought by you at work will be forthcoming and promises to spare your nose from the grindstone! Travelling to meet someone special may seem an attractive option for you today. Admission to the institution of your choice is indicated for some. An outstanding payment is likely to be received through your efforts.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you receive positive signals from someone you secretly desire.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house. Students will get the subject of their choice in a desired institute. Money lent to someone is likely to be returned. A job opening that meets your expertise and appears more lucrative may tempt you to leave your present job. Home will be a happy place as you enjoy an extended break from work. An invitation to travel someplace exotic promises much excitement to some youngsters.

Love Focus: Love life will remain most satisfying, especially for young couples.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world! You will soon find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! Those aspiring for scholarship will have no difficulty in achieving their objective. Holding your own in a trying situation at work despite stiff resistance is likely to make you stronger from inside. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short. A fantastic break is likely to come your way as regards real estate. You are likely to consolidate your financial position by curbing unnecessary expenditure.

Love Focus: Romantic aspirations of the love struck are likely to be met.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. If you are looking for peace on the home front, you are in luck. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation. You will be able to make your surroundings comfortable on the home front. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front and impress those who matter. Your plans to acquire property will move along smoothly. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy. You will find financial front brightening up as you manage to step up your earning.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with promises to make the day a memorable one!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Dietary control will become a key to your good health. Tranquility pervades the domestic front and gives you the chance to let your hair down. Different cultures, foods, dresses and people may fascinate you enough to travel abroad on a vacation. Something that had been worrying you in the past is likely to get resolved and come as a great relief to you. Reviewing the home budget to curb unnecessary expenses will be a step in the right direction. You will have the confidence of driving a hard bargain at work or in business. A property is likely to come into your name soon. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the academic or professional front.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a step closer in realising your romantic dream.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Self-denial will enable you to remain fit and enjoy total health. Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated. Good guidance and support can be expected by those not particularly keen on academics. You are likely to add to your wealth by choosing some good investment options. Your conscious efforts will result in evolving a workable solution for a complex work-related problem. Those travelling on a business trip will find things working out favourably. Some bright prospects of owning a house or a flat are foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Some developments on the romantic front will make you feel on the top of the world.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Situation on the health front is set to improve for those nursing an ailment. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for long. A hefty commission can be expected by middlemen or those working on contract basis. Some kind of compensation can be expected on the business front. Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated. Your presence in an out of town gathering will matter, so plan to undertake the journey.

Love Focus: You will enjoy all the attention showered by someone who is interested in you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Tips of a family elder will help you in keeping domestic tensions at bay. If you have any apprehensions about something not turning right on the academic front, you can lay them to rest as you fare well. Money comes in a steady stream to keep your bank balance healthy. A promotion or recognition is likely for some on the professional front. Adopting the right diet and remaining active are your keys to good health. Domestic front can find you in the exciting company of friends and relations. Travelling to a place you have never visited before is possible. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: Stars appear strong for the eligible for getting a suitable matrimonial alliance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to become conscious of your health and become more regular in daily exercise routine. Those wanting to let their hair down and relax will do well to opt for a drive round the countryside. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property. Parents will be satisfied with your progress on the academic front. Money from previous investments promises to keep your bank balance healthy. There is a good chance of a decision turning out in your favour on the professional front. A family function or celebration is on the cards and will provide an opportunity to renew old relationships.

Love Focus: Elders may initiate talks for getting a suitable match for you or someone eligible in the family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you may take up a sport or fitness training just to remain in shape. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense relief and mental satisfaction. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well. A windfall can be expected by those indulging in speculation. Someone is likely to go out of his or her way to help you out on the professional front. You enjoy travel and may soon find yourself setting out on a long journey. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Romance comes to the fore as you get a chance to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those ailing are likely to recover and enjoy good health soon.

A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. Some of you may get a chance to accompany a visitor on an all-paid leisure trip. You will be able to tap a good source for earning big bucks. A workplace situation getting worrisome will be salvaged in time by some prompt action from your side. Some of you will soon become the proud possessors of a property. A competitive environment on the academic front will find you in your element.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you can make special plans just to meet you.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This proves to be an excellent day, as you fare well both professionally and socially. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. A good bargain awaits some on the property front. Good return from a sale of property is possible for some. Satisfaction on the financial front is guaranteed as your earning is set to increase. Those physically inactive may find someone to get them started on an exercise regimen. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive.

Love Focus: A new dimension is likely to be added on the romantic front to enrich your love life.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

