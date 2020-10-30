Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / More Lifestyle / How does the coronavirus affect the heart?

How does the coronavirus affect the heart?

How does Covid-19 affect the heart? Even though it’s known as a respiratory virus, doctors believe the coronavirus can directly infect the heart muscle and cause other problems leading to heart damage.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:38 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal,

Coronavirus (Unsplash)

How does Covid-19 affect the heart? Even though it’s known as a respiratory virus, doctors believe the coronavirus can directly infect the heart muscle and cause other problems leading to heart damage. In some people, as Covid-19 decreases lung function, it may deprive the heart of adequate oxygen. Sometimes it causes an overwhelming inflammatory reaction that taxes the heart as the body tries to fight off the infection.

The virus can also invade blood vessels or cause inflammation within them, leading to blood clots that can cause heart attacks. Clots throughout the body have been found in many Covid-19 patients. That has led some doctors to try blood thinners, although there is no consensus on that treatment.

Dr. Sean Pinney of the University of Chicago says people with heart disease are most at risk for virus-related damage to the heart. But heart complications also have been found in Covid-19 patients with no known previous disease.

A recent review in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology notes that evidence of heart involvement has been found in at least 25% of hospitalized coronavirus patients. At some centers, the rate is 30% or higher. And some studies have found elevated enzyme levels and other signs suggesting heart damage even in patients with milder disease. It is not known whether that damage is permanent.



One small study found evidence of the virus in the hearts of Covid-19 patients who died from pneumonia. Another, using heart imaging, found inflammation of the heart muscle in four college athletes who had recovered from mild Covid-19 infections. There were no images available from before the athletes got sick, and therefore no way to know if they had pre-existing heart problems.

Dr. Tom Maddox, an American College of Cardiology board member, says it’s unclear if the virus can cause a normal heart to become dysfunctional.

“There’s still so much we don’t know,” Maddox said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Oct 30, 2020 19:46 IST
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Oct 30, 2020 20:51 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ben Stokes perishes after quickfire fifty
Oct 30, 2020 22:00 IST
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

Two Ludhiana girls clinch top spots in state-level painting contest
Oct 30, 2020 22:13 IST
Himachal CM directs officials to expedite work on Nagchala greenfield airport
Oct 30, 2020 22:13 IST
Kevadia a must visit, tweets PM Modi, shares photos
Oct 30, 2020 22:14 IST
Panjab University syndicate members demand immediate meeting
Oct 30, 2020 22:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.