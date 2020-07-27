How to incorporate walnuts in your meals

Sections
It can be used as a healthy snack, helps in boosting the nutritional value of our meal and can even be used in the batter of banana bread.

Walnuts have a lot of nutritional benefits which are good for our body and also for our immunity. (Instagram)

We all know the health benefits of walnuts but apart from a few basic usage in making a dish with walnut as an ingredient, we rarely know how to use this wonder nut. It can be used as a healthy snack, helps in boosting the nutritional value of our meal and can even be used in the batter of banana bread. Here are ways we can use this nut to add texture, nutrition and crunch to the food that we consume.

Salads

Walnuts can add texture to any salad. Just sprinkle it over your favourite salad. You can also roast some walnuts and mix it with crumbled feta cheese.

Mains

Walnut can help thicken curries and soups by turning iinto a rich and creamy paste. Blitz together some California walnuts and some olive oil (garlic and chilies are optional) and store this paste in the refrigerator. Pop it out the next time you’re making soup, pasta or curry and let it act as an excellent thickening agent. You can also create a tomato-based sauce using walnuts, use it as a meat substitute to make your favorite dishes, or create a lovely, crunchy crust of California walnuts on fish of your choice.

Snacks



Unsaturated fats such as those found in walnuts has been shown to provide health benefits. So, by snacking on walnuts, you might be able to add some important nutrients to your diet. A handful of walnuts makes for a healthy snack and also keeps you full between meals. To spice things up, you can lightly roast your walnuts and sprinkle them with the masala of your choice.



Desserts

The usage of walnuts in baked goods is absolutely legendary. They add bite to any dessert, and more importantly, they pair really well with chocolate. To satiate a quick sugar craving, dip your California walnuts in some melted chocolate and refrigerate them before serving. If you’re eating healthy, just whip up some honey walnut bars and indulge consciously.

With inputs from chef Sanjyot Keer.

