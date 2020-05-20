How to take care of your hair during the summers

The summer season doesn’t have to be a season of bad hair days. With some extra care, you can sail through the humidity and restore your beautiful tresses. While the harsh Indian summers are known to make your hair parched, the correct hair care routine will keep your tresses healthy, nourished and beautiful. Follow a simple indoor hair routine and don’t complicate it with multiple products. While you’re at it, don’t forget to get your daily intake of that much needed H20.

Cleanse and condition: Begin your hair care routine by cleansing your hair with a shampoo, best suited for your hair type and concerns Make sure that the water used is warm and avoid using extremely hot water – which may cause hair strands to break off. Follow it up with a nourishing conditioner that will keep the nutrients intact leaving you with soft and silky smooth hair.

Hydrate and nourish: Show your hair some tender love and care by using a hair mask once a week which will leave your hair deeply conditioned. Ensure that the mask you are using is formulated using nourishing ingredients like aloe vera for restoring hydration, which will help restore and rejuvenate dull hair. Use this post your conditioner and leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Manage and transform: Tame unruly hair with a serum or leave-in cream which will protect your hair from humidity and the subsequent frizz. Apply on wet or dry hair and massage into your hair strands for frizz-free smooth tresses.

Repair and protect: Use products that are specially formulated to treat fragile hair, to maintain elasticity of hair and restore shine. Protect your tresses by avoiding common mistakes such as – using products without seeking advice from a professional, using thermal styling tools without using a heat protectant or using the wrong comb that can in turn cause damage (use different combs for detangling, styling, flattening frizz)

Coloured hair: For people with coloured hair, the summer calls for some extra care as the heat can make the already dry hair even more dry and lead to dullness. Make sure you use products that are specially made for coloured hair and address the concerns of dull and dry hair to give shine and vibrancy. This will also help in maintaining the longevity of the colour and reduce fading.

Melroy Dickson is General Manager – Education, MATRIX

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter