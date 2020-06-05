HT SPOTLIGHT: Staying sane sans human touch

Sections
Amid the Covid-19 pndemic, the touch and hug of friends, the caress and embrace of a partner, and the many random handshakes and pats that always went unnoticed and unregistered are being valued like never before.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 11:20 IST

By Swati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times

Hug curtain made by 10-year-old Paige to be able to maintain physical contact with her grandparent who is a nurse

Whether it is families building “hug shields” to help kids maintain physical contact with their grandparents, or couples kissing with their face masks on or elderly having balcony parties or video calls with friends - one thing that is common is the lack of human touch. As soon as the coronavirus pandemic struck and the lockdown ensued, all human contact came to a cruelly abrupt halt. For those who are quarantining alone or with people who have no physical contact with others, loneliness and social isolation are growing mental health concerns. Dr Ramon Lamba, Life Coach, says, “As a species, we by default are wired to feel safe when there is human connection and touch. So it’s very normal to really dip into bouts of anxiety and depression during this lock down.”

According to Clinical Psychologist, Gunjan Ryder, we crave touch because it plays a fundamental role in our very existence. “Touch is part of our life from the very beginning, and conveys love and care without words. When you think about a parent-child bond or two friends or romantic partners, a lot of the ways in which we connect and trust and collaborate are founded in touch.”

People have only come to realise the importance of human touch in the lockdown, and how they took it for granted all along. The touch and hug of friends, the caress and embrace of a partner, and the many random handshakes and pats that always went unnoticed and unregistered are being valued like never before. Dr Rupali Rohatgi, Fellow in Child Psychiatry, BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai, says, “To avoid feelings of helplessness, it’s important to compensate in novel ways to maintain a sense of connection.” She recommends ‘virtual hugs’ as all of us have been interacting with our loved ones on video calls. She adds, “In a video call, make time to hug yourself to them, and they back to you. It will encourage feelings of comfort and belongingness. To avoid social starvation, a good way to interact with others is by making little conversations with neighbours and others around your locality.”

Another clinical psychologist, Naina Bhardwaj recommends mindful meditation or yoga to release the stress hormone. She says, “Spending time in nature would help in soothing feelings of anxiety and help us connect to our own divine inner being. This would in turn reduce symptoms of depression, and isolation.”



