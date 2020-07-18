Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Hypercholesterolemia: Low-carb diet beneficial for people with high cholesterol

Hypercholesterolemia: Low-carb diet beneficial for people with high cholesterol

People with hypercholesterolemia (a genetic disorder that causes people to have cholesterol levels two-four times higher than the average person) should eliminate, or reduce carbohydrates from their diet instead of fats.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:42 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Washington DC

Representational Image (Unsplash)

People with hypercholesterolemia (a genetic disorder that causes people to have cholesterol levels two-four times higher than the average person) should eliminate, or reduce carbohydrates from their diet instead of fats, according to recent research.

Organisations, including the American Heart Association, have suggested that they avoid eating food from animal sources, such as meat, eggs, and cheese, and to avoid coconut oil.

An international team of experts on heart disease and diet, including five cardiologists, reviewed dietary guidelines for people with familial hypercholesterolemia. They say they couldn’t find any justification for health experts to recommend a low saturated fat diet.

“For the past 80 years, people with familial hypercholesterolemia have been told to lower their cholesterol with a low saturated fat diet,” said lead author David Diamond, professor and heart disease researcher at the University of South Florida.



“Our study showed that a more ‘heart-healthy’ diet is one low in sugar, not saturated fat,” Diamond added.

Diamond and his co-authors say following a low-carb diet is most effective for people at increased risk of heart disease, such as those who are overweight, hypertensive and diabetic.

Their findings are consistent with another paper recently published in the “Journal of the American College of Cardiology,” which provided strong evidence that food that raises blood sugar, such as bread, potatoes, and sweets, should be minimized, rather than tropical oils and animal-based food.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 739 fresh cases in 24 hours, Bihar’s Covid-19 tally nears 25,000
Jul 18, 2020 15:45 IST
Hypercholesterolemia: Low-carb diet good for people with high cholesterol
Jul 18, 2020 15:42 IST
China’s restive Xinjiang province reports Covid-19 cluster with 16 new cases
Jul 18, 2020 15:41 IST
European Union leaders resume ‘grumpy’ summit on budget, coronavirus fund
Jul 18, 2020 15:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.