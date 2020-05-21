I see you asking, and you’re literally rich: Chrissy Teigen calls out celebrity friends asking for free Cravings merchandise

Former model turned culinary queen, Chrissy Teigen has been taking over the world with her refreshing and funny personality as well as her many talents, but her brutal honesty has got to be what wins everyone’s hearts over time and again. The Cravings cookbook author recently sent goodie baskets, PR packages, from her new Target line to her celebrity friends including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, among others. Chrissy’s celebrity friends couldn’t help but gush over the basket which other than Chrissy’s Cravings cookbook also included kitchenware like a cast iron pan, a knife, oil, herbs, among other things.

Chrissy, however, missed out sending the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen products to quite a few of her celebrity acquaintances, who may have asked for the merch, at least that’s what came across from the former model’s Instagram stories. She took to her Instagram stories to let her acquaintances know that she was not obligated to send everybody free goodies.

Teigen wrote, “Please don’t ask for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also, I see some of u asking and you’re literally rich,” explaining that until she hadn’t started her own venture she had no idea about the kind of work that went into overseeing the marketing list and the amount of money that is spent in these promotional packages. She added, “Holy s--t, it’s a ton of work, I will never, ever throw away or not thank somebody profusely for being sent one.”

The cookbook author explained that she was simply trying to let her famous friends who were still waiting on their packages that they wouldn’t be getting any through her stories. She shared, “[That note was] honestly just meant for my friends that are literally writing, saying, ‘Uh mine hasn’t gotten here yet.’ That’s ‘cause I didn’t send it to you.”

“We’re tiny. We’re small. I know it looks like everything is just easy, but I promise...you’re gonna be ok. Maybe that comes from someone putting it in your head that we’re just a content farm of endless money and just got so big so fast. But I promise we didn’t,” expressed Teigen, in regard to her recent public social media drama with New York Times food writer Alison Roman who threw shade on Chrissy and Marie Kondo saying they had ‘sold out’.

