I think I am aging pretty gracefully: Dino Morea

Actor Dino Morea, who recently celebrated his 44th birthday with his family is rocking a whole new salt and pepper bearded look with long hair inspired from Robinson Cruiso. The actor is going to be a part of an upcoming show and the new look is for that. He has been flaunting his grey strands on social media inspiring others to accept their natural self and be comfortable in their own skin. “You got to be confident and comfortable in your skin. After all everyone has to age and for how long can we look like a 21-year-old. I really take good care of myself and I am fit. Fortunately, I think I am aging gracefully. And I am happy with the way I am,” he says.

Talking about his passion for fitness and sports, the actor says, “Health had been of utmost importance ever since I was a kid. As you get older, you realize that the habit you inculcated as a kid while playing those games, now you use them more for fitness. This has always been number one on my priority list. And I have been fortunate that my parents had always encouraged me to go out and play some form of sports. As kids we were always told to go out and play and not sit at home watching TV. Sports helped my build my immunity right through the pandemic situation.”

He also believes that this year has been a learning experience for everyone. “This pandemic has given us all a lesson in life that we shouldn’t be taking it for granted. Besides the philosophy of it. I was fortunate enough to be able to survive the lockdown with my family by my side. It gave me time to introspect about my life. To step back from the race of life where everyone is competing to do something every day and outdo others.” he adds.