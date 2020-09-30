Ikigai, Rich Dad Poor Dad: Best self-help books to buy online

Whether you are stressed over something or feeling low and looking for some motivation and positivity in life, reading a good book will always help. A good book can not only help calm your mind, but a really good one can help you gain some perspective and understand a lot of things about life.So, if you are looking for books that can do this for you and guide you the best, here is a list of are some amazing works that you must consider reading...:

1.‘Ikigai’ is a popular self-help book that helps you understand the meaning of life and face all the challenges happily.

Ever wondered how the Japanese manage to live happy and long lives? If yes, then grab a copy of ‘Ikigai’ that unlocks all the secrets that you can imply in your life. Written by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles, this book is based on the traditional ideologies of Japan concerning its culture, art and lifestyle. The author tries to explain the fact that everyone has a purpose in this world and needs to realize it. Further, you must follow your desires and interests while staying positive about everything and accepting even the most difficult situations with grace.

2.The book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ focuses on how important it is to be financially self-sufficient and aware of aspects of the global economy, as well as how to create wealth for yourself.

Written by Robert T. Kiyosaki, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is a story of a young boy named Robert, who grew up under the guidance of two fathers, one his own and the other his friend’s father. The author promotes the importance of personal finance education and independence for everyone. He defies the myth of one needing a high income to be rich and points out that it is the right knowledge and financial intelligence that helps. He also stresses on building wealth through investment in assets, real estate and personal businesses, which will only help you obtain financial security. Also, he talks about how parents should not depend on the school system for teaching kids about money.

3.Napolean Hill’s book ‘Think and Grow Rich’ aims at teaching the readers how to work towards fulfilling their dreams and becoming financially independent.

Another great option to pull up your self-confidence and adopt good habits is ‘Think and Grow Rich’ by Napoleon Hill. The author has listed 13 principles in this book that one needs to follow to be successful in life. He stresses on the point that one must not lose their confidence in any situation and focus on long-term goals. Also, it is mentioned in the book that the suppression of negative thoughts leads to a happier and positive life.

4. ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ by Dale Carnegie gives a futuristic approach to life and relationships, and how to attain contentment in this regard.

If you are searching for a book that guides you about how to achieve goals and improve your personality altogether, then ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ is one of the best options to consider. Written by Dale Carnegie, the book contains tips and techniques for becoming popular, persuasive, influential in relationships, and staying happy. Also, he talks about how important it is to be very careful while making any rash decisions as a result of an emotional outburst.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter