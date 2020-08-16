Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building, lights up with the colours of the Indian flag

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the Adnoc Tower in Abu Dhabi were lit up with the Indian tricolour flag on August 15, in honour and celebration of India’s 74th year of independence from the British rule. The UAE displayed the Indian Flag from the world’s tallest and most famous skyscraper at approximately 8:45pm on Saturday night for a good 5-10 minutes.

The UAE is home to approximately 3,420,000 Indians, and they make up about 27% of UAE’s total population and for all these Indians in the UAE, this gesture is all the more special. Dubai also ensured that all precautionary measures were taken in lieu of Covid-19, for all those who wished to celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day. The official Burj Khalifa handle tweeted in both Arabic and English saying, “#BurjKhalifa lights up in commemoration of India’s 74th Independence Day. May the tricolour of freedom, courage and peace always prosper.”

In the past, famous building such as the Empire State building and the Niagara Falls have also donned on the tricoloured flag in honour of India’s struggle for freedom and all of its people.

August 15 is a national holiday in India, and it seeks to commemorate and immortalize all the soldiers, freedom fighters, and citizens who worked tirelessly to make our great nation free and even laid down their lives for this cause. After almost 2 centuries under the Imperial Rule, Indians finally succeeded in driving away the British on August 15, 1947.

