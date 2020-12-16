Inside Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Raj Kundra’s high-end restaurant, Bastian, with all-new luxurious interiors

Sections
Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes seafood lovers go weak in the knees as she gives a few glimpses of the all-new luxurious interiors of Bastian, the high-end restaurant in Mumbai’s Worli where Raj Kundra promises to take her on their next date night| Watch

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 14:19 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra unveils Bastian restaurant with all-new luxurious interiors (Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Regal chandeliers, beige colour scheme and wooden furniture dotted some of the luxurious interiors of Bastian as Shilpa Shetty Kundra unveiled an all-new avatar of her famous restaurant chain. As a new out of the high-end restaurant sprung open in Mumbai’s Worli, Shilpa shared a video giving a few glimpses that instantly made seafood lovers go weak in the knees.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa unveiled the new look in a video which opened to the beautiful vaulted ceiling of Bastian and moves to clips of mouthwatering delicacies being prepared in its kitchen. The 8000 sqft property featured modern wooden accents in the dining area and promises safety with “limited seating and the finest sanitisation protocols in place”.

“My dearest, Friends, Family & Friends-Like-Family Thank you for your love & patronage that has brought BASTIAN so far Together, we have grown into a community of people who appreciate everything good and genuine, be it people or food (sic),” Shilpa gushed in the caption.

She added, “It’s been a great journey - and now, we’re taking it to the next level! All roads lead to Worli this Friday as BASTIAN unveils an all-new avatar Step into an elevated experience with a menu that’s even-more evolved and a setting that showcases Mumbai at its most endearing (sic).”



 

Quick to respond, Shilpa’s businessman-husband commented, “Ok I know where I am going for Friday Date Night (sic).”

Raj Kundra’s comment on Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s video ( Instagram/theshilpashetty )

In 2019, Shilpa Shetty Kundra became the co-owner of the restaurant chain with 50 percent stake in Bastian.

