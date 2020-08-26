International Dog Day 2020: From Sonakshi Sinha to Diana Penty, Bollywood stars gush over their cute canines

It may be the most overused phrase, but that doesn’t stop it from being true, after all, dogs are man’s best friend. They may be pets for the world, but are really a part of the family, from sharing your food, to waiting longingly for your return, nobody can love you the way a dog does, and given that we have finally been confined with them for so many months, the bond between pupper and human has become stronger than ever.

The lockdown made it possible for people to actually spend time with their adorable canines, run around, play with them and give them attention, not to forget the warm, furry hugs they give in return when they sense your anxiety or stress (mostly about the pandemic). It is fair to say, that dogs are the best thing, their happy and jovial behaviour can take anyone out of a slump, and they deserve all the loving in the world.

Several Bollywood celebrities who have little, and big, dogs of their own could not help but share photos of their furry friends on the occasion of International Dog Day 2020, from Shraddha Kapoor and Preity Zinta, to Pulkit Samrat and Swara Bhasker, here are some of the cutest photos shared by celebrities for Dog Day.

Shraddha captioned her post, “Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy.”

Pulkit Samrat shared a photo with his Husky, Drogo.

Diana Penty played dress up in honour of her pupper, Vicky. She wore a green dress from Forever New.

Sonali Bendre captioned her post, “Everyday seems to be some day but this particular day, however cheesy it might sound, is a day I most definitely want to celebrate...My daily dose of love, laughter & sunshine...”

Swara wrote, “This fellow trotted into my life 2 days before the lockdown .....and since then life has been a furry snuggle fest!”

Which celebrity-pup duo is your favourite?

