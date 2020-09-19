IPL 2020: Big opportunity for restaurateurs to get back in the game

With the kick-start of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2020 from today (September 19), restaurateurs in the Capital are hoping to witness an increase in the footfall of walk-in customers. Pinning their hope on the cricket league, many feel that it may prove to be a huge opportunity to also get back in the game after a gap of almost six months due to Covid-19.

Some add that the recent permit to serve liquor at restaurants and bars in the Capital will also be a major attraction to lure guests, while others are gearing up to launch quirky offers, set up big screens keeping safety protocols in mind.

“I am very optimistic that IPL will give one reason for people to step out and enjoy. Cricket always brings people together. Our restaurants will follow social distancing with our seating arrangements,” says Dinesh Arora, founder of Unplugged Courtyard and La Roca. Both brands are also planning to introduce offers such as Shot on Shot, and a special drink named ‘Lets Cheer’ to celebrate IPL season.

Amit Bagga, co-founder, Daryaganj too feels that the league will bring a sense of normal among the spectators and encourage them to step out to watch the game on screen. He says, “Everyone’s been sitting at home for six months, there has been no sports action on television. We are looking forward to welcoming diners and telecast live matches and ensure they feel ‘normal’ again. We’ll be running contests during the game and also launch dishes such as Indian Platter League.”

Another big factor that restaurateurs feel will boost the sales during the league is the opening of bars and liquor permit from September 9. “With bars opening after so many months just 10 days before the game, IPL comes in as a great opportunity as these matches have always been a hit among the customers as many prefer to watch them outside with drinks and good food. And with bars recently allowed to open, we have already seen a marginal increase in footfall and APC (Average Per Customer) but still not even 30% of our pre-Covid-19 era sales”, opines Vishal Anand, director, Moonshine Food Ventures. Echoing the same thought, Vikrant Batra, founder, Café Delhi Heights also believes that it will tremendously contribute to the sale. He says, “It seems to be best time as liquor sale has also been allowed. We want to motivate people to dine out in smaller groups during the tournament as IPL itself is a big celebration. It is like one of the biggest festivals now for our country. Everyone gets a reason to celebrate and get together. We’ll be screening the matches live on screen and have beer combo.”

Any opportunity big or small provides a big support to restaurateurs amid the pandemic. Hopeful about the surge in footfall over the weekends, Akshay Anand, founder of Ophelia and Toy Room says, “Any activity gives a little boost to restaurant but IPL has so many matches, guests might not want to go out and track every match. Usually quarter, semi-finals and finals create a buzz, so we’re hoping to see large number of patrons over the weekends.” He also adds, “But every opportunity counts so we’ll use it to our benefit and promote the offer.”

For those who are still in a dilemma to step out, you can order your special IPL dishes and enjoy from the comfort of your homes too. Mayank Bhatt, brand head, Social, says, “Excited to welcome diners. We will be screening the matches towards the end but it is very recent as Delhi and Bangalore markets have just opened up. We have planned a bunch of activities. It is a long tournament, and towards the end of it we hope to tap other cities also. We have special Dine-in & Watch From Home during the IPL season.”

