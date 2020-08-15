Is Kajol watching? K-Pop band BTS dances to Des Rangila as they wish Indian fans a ‘Happy Independence Day’ in desi style

Global heartthrobs and fashion influencers, BTS K-Pop band have increasingly been garnering limelight for being gamechangers not only in the world of music and dance but also with their red carpet appearances since Grammy Awards 2019. Members Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have turned into worldwide sensations and their Indian fans couldn’t keep calm as a video of South Korea’s highest net worth boys went viral on Independence Day.

A fan page on Instagram, Filmforfare, which is known for sharing crossovers of BTS videos with Bollywood songs, treated fans to a hilarious video of their favourites. While the clip was from another BTS music video, Des Rangila played in the backdrop and the lip sync and dance steps matched so perfectly that we wondered what Kajol’s reaction would be if she was watching.

Des Rangila has been Indian dancers favourite patriotic number to shake a leg on ever since it featured in the movie Fanaa, starring actors Kajol and Aamir Khan. The crossover video was captioned, “Here’s BTS and Team Filmforfare wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day” and punctuated it with the emoji of Indian tricolour flag.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed all Independence Day celebrations digital this year and the BTS X Des Rangila crossover video came just at the right time. With no social gatherings and minimal flag hoisting ceremonies taking place in the country, the national holiday this Independence Day served well to reconnect with our family and friends over online quizes and competitions.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, citizens were seen engaging with each other while still following the social distancing norms. From participating in tricolour cuisine making competitions to patriotic poetry or painting sessions online, social media has been flooding with activity since morning and abuzz with a plethora of innovative celebrations this August 15.

We wish all our readers a Happy Independence Day! May we never give hatred, jealousy and greed a chance and may we turn more compassionate and harmonious beginning today.

