It’s our duty to spread some positivity in this situation: Nikunj Lotia

The YouTuber, who has done a number of collaborations with Indian and international digital content creators, admits that the lockdown has been a “much-needed detention break”

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:41 IST

By Nishad Neelambaran, HT Mumbai

Nikunj Lotia is known for his out-of-the-box comedy sketches

Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as BeYouNick, says that “lockdown has been the same for a lot of us”. The YouTuber, who has done a number of collaborations with Indian and international digital content creators, admits that it has been a “much-needed detention break”. “While we can all spiral out in a jiffy, this adds some expectation from us creators. So we continue making content to bring a smile on people we know, people who follow us making that bit of the day special,” he adds.

Ask him how have things changed in the content creation space in the last four months, and he says, “Earlier we would meet and jam on beefing up an idea, plan locations, equipment and then shoot it. A ton of those things are challenged currently. We do talk often over ideas, beef it up, but scale it down into a lightweight version that can be executed with whatever we have readily at home.” 

A lot of us surely have been on social media more than we used to. So, does this make their job as content creators a little more challenging? “Absolutely, but it’s not the pressure of them being glued to social media, it’s sort of our duty and our little effort to bring some positivity in this otherwise scary situation,” shares Lotia.

About the ‘new normal’, Lotai says, “Most of us creators run a small footprint. So, when shoots at large resume, we should be good to go. But what is happening now is culture changing. Some of our most famous videos are in shot in a classroom, but we don’t know if in the new normal age, people would like to be reminded of the classroom and as creators it would be insensitive. So, a lot of fresh approach is what is needed to dish content like before.” 



Lotia has travelled to different destinations and attended fan fests in the recent years. Does he think that such live events are a thing of the past? “In the distant future, yes. But we really hope otherwise. Nothing comes close to the thrill of actually meeting your viewer, hearing them in flesh and bones,” he says.

