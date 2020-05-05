Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Japan’s coronavirus lockdown strips exotic dancer of her savings

Japan’s coronavirus lockdown strips exotic dancer of her savings

Exotic dancer Aya Yumiko has been living off her savings since March waiting for the bars and clubs in Tokyo where she performs in burlesque shows to reopen.

Updated: May 05, 2020 11:47 IST

By Reuters, Tokyo

Burlesque show exotic dancer Aya Yumiko who performs under the name Aya Mermaid, poses in a bar where she used to perform and that is now closed, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Kabukicho nightlife district in Tokyo. (REUTERS)

Exotic dancer Aya Yumiko has been living off her savings since March waiting for the bars and clubs in Tokyo where she performs in burlesque shows to reopen.

But a decision by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week to extend a state of emergency to tackle the coronavirus pandemic until the end of May means Yumiko could use up her last reserves of cash before she can get back to work.

“I had enough saved up to last me for two or three months,” the 40-year-old dancer who performs under the name Aya Mermaid told Reuters before Abe’s decision.

During her unexpected break she uses a sewing machine at home to fashion new costumes from feathers, faux fur and other materials, and tries to keep fit with springtime runs through a nearby park.



Burlesque show exotic dancer Aya Yumiko who performs under the name Aya Mermaid, makes her new stage costume, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at her house in Tokyo. ( REUTERS )

Japan’s lockdown has been less severe than many other countries, with bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues asked to stay closed rather than ordered to do so.

Despite a $1.1 trillion stimulus package, the Japanese economy is slowing, with factory output down and consumer prices in Tokyo falling for the first time in three years.

Self-employed gig workers like Yumiko, who have less access government financial help and have already seen their income evaporate and savings dwindle, will be among the most vulnerable.

Yumiko says she makes as much as $3,000 a month from two performances a week. Most of that, however, is from tips, which means she has no way of showing how much she usually earns should she apply for government relief.

“People like me can’t rely on those guarantees,” she said.

Under Abe’s stimulus package self-employed workers can claim as much as 1 million yen ($9,355) if they can show their income has more than halved.

Raised in Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, Yumiko dropped out of high school and moved to Tokyo when she was 16 with less than $20 to her name.

She worked various jobs and traveled overseas before becoming an exotic dancer five years ago after seeing a burlesque show, and yearns to get back on the stage.

“I wonder if I will get to wear this,” she said as she sat in her apartment holding one of her new costumes.

($1 = 106.9000 yen)

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 13:01 IST
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
May 05, 2020 12:46 IST
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
May 05, 2020 13:05 IST
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
May 05, 2020 10:50 IST

latest news

Vijay unites Telugu film industry to act against gossip web sites
May 05, 2020 13:09 IST
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai as Covid-19 cases cross 9,000
May 05, 2020 13:09 IST
‘Can replicate my bowling attitude & passion’ - Akhtar praises young pacer
May 05, 2020 13:10 IST
YouTube’s glitch sends ‘free Nest Mini offer’ notification to Premium users
May 05, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.