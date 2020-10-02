Sections
Dussehra 2020: Jharkhand government issues guidelines for Durga Puja

The Government of Jharkhand issued guidelines to be followed for the observance of Durga Puja and Dussehra in the view of Covid-19.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 18:07 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India]

According to guidelines, at any given point of time, there shall not be more than seven persons including organizers, priests and support staff present in any Durga Puja Pandal/Mandap. (Unsplash)

According to guidelines, at any given point of time, there shall not be more than seven persons including organizers, priests and support staff present in any Durga Puja Pandal/Mandap.

“Puja may be performed in specially erected small Pandals/Mandals, where it has been done traditionally, only with the objective performance of rituals without public participation. Durga Puja and Mandap shall be covered from all sides to prevent any public view of the idols. Puja Pandal/Mandal shall not be constructed on any theme,” it said.

The government said that there shall not be any decoration by lighting and barring the area where the idol is placed, rest of the Puja Pandal/Mandap shall be open to the air.



No fair/mela shall be organized and no food stalls shall be opened in and around the Durga Puja Pandal/Mandap, as per the guidelines.

“There shall be no musical or any other entertainment/cultural program. No community feast/Prasad or Bhog distribution function shall be organized. No invitation shall be issued in any form by the organizers of Puja Committees,” it said.

The government said that the idols will be immersed at places approved by the district administration for the purpose.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.Only the headline has been changed.)

